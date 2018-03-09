New Video: Dice Ailes – Mr Biggs

With Otedola still getting massive airplay, Chocolate City act – Dice Ailes comes through with a brand new single titled Mr Biggs to start up his campaign in 2018.
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
09.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
With Otedola still getting massive airplay, Chocolate City act – Dice Ailes comes through with a brand new single titled Mr Biggs to start up his campaign in 2018.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline