Alterplate First Lady, Lami Phillips drops visuals for her new single, So Amazing featuring Mavin Records’ Tiwa Savage.

The song is a soul lifting composition that borders on self-love, while ignoring the noise from the world, and looking within to find inner peace and strength in the knowledge that you are SO AMAZING!

The video which was shot by ace video director, Clarence Peters is nothing short of class.

Hit Play below!