New Video: Semah x Flavour – No One Like You

Semah and Flavour present their second video this year just days after the first. This one is titled No One Like You.
The video was directed by none other than Clarence Peters.
Hit Play below!
11.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com
This song melts my heart. Acts of love, kindness and compassion. Flavour, may God bless you abundantly for this.. Its the little things that matter.
beautiful.
beautiful prayer.