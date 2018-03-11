BellaNaija

New Video: Semah x Flavour – No One Like You

11.03.2018

Semah and Flavour present their second video this year just days after the first. This one is titled No One Like You.

The video was directed by none other than Clarence Peters.

Hit Play below!

2 Comments on New Video: Semah x Flavour – No One Like You
  • Bevy March 11, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    This song melts my heart. Acts of love, kindness and compassion. Flavour, may God bless you abundantly for this.. Its the little things that matter.

    Love this!
  • Tosin March 12, 2018 at 4:25 am

    beautiful.
    beautiful prayer.

    Love this!
