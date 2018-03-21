BellaNaija

New Video: Tekno – Yur Luv

21.03.2018

Tekno wastes no time in putting out the official music video for his recently released buzzing single – Yur Luv.

The crispy fresh video features a bevy of beautiful ladies and it was directed by Paul Gambit.

Hit Play below!

