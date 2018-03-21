New Video: Omoakin feat. Banky W – Jolo (Remix)

Omoakin is out with another banger collaborating with the rnb king Banky W on this beautiful masterpiece.

Jolo is one of the hit songs from Omoakin’s coming debut album titled Just Press Play. The video was directed by HD Genesis.

Hit Play below!

