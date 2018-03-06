Nigerian Toni Iwobi elected as Italy’s first ever Black Senator

Italy has elected its first black senator ever – Nigerian Toni Iwobi.

Iwobi shared the news on his Facebook, writing: “After more than 25 years of fighting as part of the League’s big family, I’m about to start another great adventure.”

Iwobi, 62, moved to Italy about 40 years ago on a student visa. He married an Italian lady and started an IT company, before joining the anti-immigration league.

“Friends, it is with great emotion that I inform you that I was elected senator of the Republic.” he wrote.

After over 25 years of battles in the great family of the league, it is about to start another great adventure. My thanks go to Matteo Salvini, a great leader who led the league to become the first centre-Centre force of the country. I have to thank then my National Secretary Paolo Grimoldi, my now former provincial secretary and new Congressman Daniele Belotti, the whole team of the department for work done over these years, the great league militants and all facebook friends for their support. I can’t forget my family, without them I wouldn’t have come here today because they never stopped supporting me and being close to me. Thank you, thank you, thank you! I’m ready, friends.

Toni Iwobi, before running for senator, according to The Local, had been a municipal councillor in Spirano, and more recently headed Salvini’s national committee on immigration.

Photo Credit: Toni Iwobi