Nigerians also deserve the best Medical Care – Read Sensei Uche’s Open Letter to Yusuf Buhari

On-air personality Sensei Uche has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari‘s son, Yusuf. The letter addresses Yusuf’s recent bike accident which led to him seeking medical assistance abroad.
Sensei Uche, who is currently receiving radiotherapy treatment for a malignant tumour discovered last year, talks about how lucky him and Yusuf have been to be able to seek medical care outside the country whereas many Nigerians cannot do same.
He calls on Yusuf to let his father know that Nigeria needs a competent leader that will create the opportunities needed to make their lives better.
Read the open letter below.
Hello Yusuf,
I write this letter as a brother and Nigerian, hoping that your recent experience has given you more insight, empathy and strength to look beyond yourself and live for the greater good of humanity.
Welcome back home brother. Thank God for granting you good health and more years on earth.
As I think about what led to your accident, I realise that the desire to live to the fullest, is something we both share. Power bike riding is an exciting pass time. And racing on a power bike, (laughs) you’re either an adrenaline junky or just down right crazy to do such.
I too look forward to a day I ride my bike across cities and towns in Nigeria.
I’m currently in Istanbul receiving radiotherapy treatment for a malignant tumour discovered in my nasal region last year. And it’s going well thank God. Now here’s why I’m writing you this letter. Note, what I’m about to point out is not your doing, just the way life designed our paths. So take no offence or feel guilt from it. Just know that there comes a time life teaches us lessons that will benefit the world we live in.
*You had the best medical care available to you in Nigeria when you had your accident. A team of some the best medical practitioners and minds in the country at your bedside.
*I am lucky to have had the tumour identified after months of test in clinics and hospitals. Of which I was told I had nothing more than an infection.
*You were flown out of the country as soon as you were stabilised, because the doctors I assume didn’t have the equiments and technology to continue with treatment. And note that the logistics of visa, funds and family support were all taken care off the table because of your status as the ‘First Son’ of Nigeria. I assume again that you had aides travel with you. All to make certain that your stay outside the country be comfortable and stress free.
*After my tumour was diagnosed malignant thank God, I spent four months of more test and scans to come up with the best form of treatment. Receiving two sessions of chemotherapy which turned out to be ineffective. And later resorted to crowd funding from Nigerians, which helped me get out of the country for better care. But like everyone going out of the country I had to go through the process of visa application in my critical state.
I could only afford to have a friend travel with me. He put his life on pause for a month to help me settle into the system.
We are lucky Yusuf. There are hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Nigerians, who are not as fortunate as us. They have died from ailments far less life threatening. All because they can’t afford the care and the lack of available medical facilities for treatment. They deserve the best medical care as Nigerians. Because they live in a land blessed with wealth and resources beyond imagination. Something I’m sure you’re benefiting from.
I believe we should all benefit from the resources our country is blessed with. And tribe, language, religion and social standing mean nothing to me when it comes to this notion. I strongly hope you share my sentiments as the first son of Nigeria.
It’s said that a father’s love knows no bounds. And I strongly believe that when your father heard you had been in a horrific accident, there was nothing he wouldn’t do to keep you alive. No amount would be spared for you to have the best care medicine could give.
Your father, is my president and the elected father of my nation Nigeria. I expect him to spare nothing when it comes to the welfare of it’s citizens. Because as citizens, we trust him to lead us with the best care and protection imaginable in the time he has been allocated.
I’m not writing this to lay blames on anyone, it’s a colossal waste of time. But instead I pray my words ignite a passion in you to help your father, with the time left of his term, put in place the foundations for real change that will benefit the people of Nigeria in all real change that will benefit the people of Nigeria in all aspects of life.
There is so much I want to say, but I’m afraid of writing too much.
I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.
The words of your father, my president. Words that meant so much to me as I watched your father being sworn in as the fourth democratically elected president of Nigeria.
The people of Nigeria are in need of a leader that will create the opportunities needed to make their lives better.
You know this Yusuf. If you don’t, put on a disguise and go on a nationwide tour to see for yourself. And maybe, just maybe, we can start to make the pledge a reality.
I look forward to meeting you, so we can sit down and plot a path to greatness for Nigeria by sharing ideas.
God bless you, and may God bless Nigeria.
#SenseiSpeaks
🤣🤣🤣 why do we think these people care??? These people don’t give a damn!!! You shall be waiting on that meeting for a long time.
Ajala, long time. They don’t care. Like the Bible says,they have their consciences seared as with a hot iron.
Yea they do not care. Especially when their father is in power and wants to contest for another term.
Yusuf in particular WILL NOT CARE!
He will most likely read this, laugh and hiss, with a posh Hausa twang to the hiss.
Zahra might care, but not Yusuf. Trust me!
You know ehn Nigerian’s case is nearly a hopeless one. Imagine Nigerians shutting down people that called the government out for this Buhari’s case. Sometimes I think a majority of us deserve the hardship. The guts the presidency and the first family have to flaunt Yusuf’s German trip and recovery to Nigerians. Of course they should be happy but please shut up. Be embarrassed. Keep it hush hush. 90% of the country you have been in charge of for three years cannot afford primary healthcare not to talk of treatment for an auto accident. 90% of the country can not dream of German treatment. 90% of us would have just accepted that this is God’s time to take our beloved one if they ever experience such ill fate. Go to government hospitals and private clinics alike and see lives waste by the minute because “Five thousand Naira no dey”. Yet you have headless sycophants clapping and dancing on the streets, in the airport, on social media because the Buhari administration gave their fathers contract. We don’t even ask questions. We are just looking looking looking. Until 2019. Another miscreant will come and collect the spade from Buhari to continue digging this country deeper into the hole of darkness. When will this cycle stop? When will the technocrati finally subdue the agents of the devil who come into public service just to amass wealth or feed their power cravings. When will the old and haggard great grand dads leave this nation for us to rebuild. Which kain wahala be this?
You better say the truth and the truth will set you free…….. If na poor man that accident happen to……. He ll surely die because no money to fly him out…… Mr President make live easy for the poor too…
I recently read on Itodo Samuel Anthony’s facebook page, by the way he is one of the two Nigerians who made it to the list of world best teachers, that a student of his later died under the care of a quack. A self professed Medical Lab scientist who operated on the girl and the girl ended up dying from complications because the guy was a quack.
Nigeria deserves exactly what we get.
I’m tired of blaming people with wealth and affluence for our issues. Yes there is definitely an argument for those who got those wealth by looting (ALAKIJA!) but you have the same poor people who refuse to hold them accountable…or at least not praise them. At least shut up and look away if you can’t afford to speak up.
Also let’s be more specific, call people out, call out the damn hospital that gave you the wrong diagnosis. Everyone and their mother says what they want about LUTH and general hospitals but when it comes to private hospitals, all of a sudden it’s hush hush.
Medical Laboratory Scientists do not carry out operating procedures of any sort. They are professionals who diagnose patients by carrying out tests. So next time please call the person a quack and end it there, don’t drag a profession into it especially one it doesn’t concern.
This letter touched my heart. I hope it does the same to Yusuf.
We must all keep speaking until they listen. This letter is sincere. God help us.
did you guys write to obasanjo? did you write to Jonathan? and all before them who flew their family members out for one thing or the other? mthewwww. monies are allocated yearly for these things. you people are not holding your local goverment chairmen responsible. the head of bodies and health care ministers. Here we hold our MPs responsible . every week there is a meeting at some local councils where you speak about what is affecting you and your community. Nigerians always shooting shots and complaining to the wrong people and this is why the country will carry on this way. how about you start asking local government chairmen questions, take them to court / start a petition to have them removed online.
just DO SOMETHING and do it by force!!!!!
I am not pro Buhari by the way and do not care much for them but let us wake up and start taking responsibility for our surroundings by holding those locally/immediately responsible for these things accountable.
@my lady, that people are calling out the “first family” does not mean they are not or incapable of calling out their local government. There was an article recently addressing the incompetence of the Lagos government. The 2 are not mutually exclusive.
We get it you are in the abroad (just like I am). The truth is you and I have meetings where these leaders show up. I have had meetings where senators show up to meet with regular citizens. The truth however is we all know it does not work that way in Nigeria. I.e everyone (politicians) is too important for all of that. Even during campaign apart from stomach infrastructure, how many actually take time to discuss and take questions from their local constituencies? So when you talk about having “council meeting” who do you think will show up? definitely not the politicians. Since we currently do not have opportunities for face-to-face, encounters we try to do what we can using what we have, i.e social media, whether it is local government, state government or as in this case federal government, we are happy to speak up.
I find it rather frustrating when people think that the way democracy works in the western world is the only way democracy as to be. Not looking at each individual society and asking what is realistically adaptable with the current culture and norms in each country. While council, weekly or monthly meetings may work in your neck of the woods it does not work in Nigeria not quite yet. As for taking them to court have you seen how many our senators and leaders have been in and out of court for one reason or the other? EFCC issues, Dino Maleye kind issues i.e lies and falsification. So yea these happens but they are yet to yield any tangible results. While I agree that a lot as to be done, to insinuate that speaking against the president and his family means we are not holding those at a more lower level accountable is to insult the intelligence and the outcry of many.
BTW if you have followed Nigerian politics for awhile you will be aware of the letters written to Jonathan. I was not into politics during OBJ’s time so I can’t speak to that. But to answer your first set of questions especially with Jonathan and even Ya’ardua (how do you think Ya’arduas wife was not allowed to step in like she wanted to?) I would say do your research and read up so you can better offer viable solutions.
Wish up Nigeria and stop voting….
Wise up Nigeria and stop voting for them and family and generations
Nice talk brother
@mylady or what do you call your self…….You posted Wack and fuck comment……… . I know you are part of them that always embezzled our money…you said we are saying this in buhari regime… We know buhari is capable That is why we vote him in, why can’t he control people under him… Or wat is the change he his talking about……..change of herdsmen killing… He can’t find them out since January 1st bcoz there are his people…..
I think @anonymous say the truth….. We should stop voting for them because we are just voting for them for the benefit of there family and there generations……. We should fight this once and for all…… Say the truth @mylady…