Nigerians also deserve the best Medical Care – Read Sensei Uche’s Open Letter to Yusuf Buhari

Hello Yusuf,

I write this letter as a brother and Nigerian, hoping that your recent experience has given you more insight, empathy and strength to look beyond yourself and live for the greater good of humanity.

Welcome back home brother. Thank God for granting you good health and more years on earth.

As I think about what led to your accident, I realise that the desire to live to the fullest, is something we both share. Power bike riding is an exciting pass time. And racing on a power bike, (laughs) you’re either an adrenaline junky or just down right crazy to do such.

I too look forward to a day I ride my bike across cities and towns in Nigeria.

I’m currently in Istanbul receiving radiotherapy treatment for a malignant tumour discovered in my nasal region last year. And it’s going well thank God. Now here’s why I’m writing you this letter. Note, what I’m about to point out is not your doing, just the way life designed our paths. So take no offence or feel guilt from it. Just know that there comes a time life teaches us lessons that will benefit the world we live in.

*You had the best medical care available to you in Nigeria when you had your accident. A team of some the best medical practitioners and minds in the country at your bedside.

*I am lucky to have had the tumour identified after months of test in clinics and hospitals. Of which I was told I had nothing more than an infection.

*You were flown out of the country as soon as you were stabilised, because the doctors I assume didn’t have the equiments and technology to continue with treatment. And note that the logistics of visa, funds and family support were all taken care off the table because of your status as the ‘First Son’ of Nigeria. I assume again that you had aides travel with you. All to make certain that your stay outside the country be comfortable and stress free.

*After my tumour was diagnosed malignant thank God, I spent four months of more test and scans to come up with the best form of treatment. Receiving two sessions of chemotherapy which turned out to be ineffective. And later resorted to crowd funding from Nigerians, which helped me get out of the country for better care. But like everyone going out of the country I had to go through the process of visa application in my critical state.

I could only afford to have a friend travel with me. He put his life on pause for a month to help me settle into the system.

We are lucky Yusuf. There are hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Nigerians, who are not as fortunate as us. They have died from ailments far less life threatening. All because they can’t afford the care and the lack of available medical facilities for treatment. They deserve the best medical care as Nigerians. Because they live in a land blessed with wealth and resources beyond imagination. Something I’m sure you’re benefiting from.

I believe we should all benefit from the resources our country is blessed with. And tribe, language, religion and social standing mean nothing to me when it comes to this notion. I strongly hope you share my sentiments as the first son of Nigeria.

It’s said that a father’s love knows no bounds. And I strongly believe that when your father heard you had been in a horrific accident, there was nothing he wouldn’t do to keep you alive. No amount would be spared for you to have the best care medicine could give.

Your father, is my president and the elected father of my nation Nigeria. I expect him to spare nothing when it comes to the welfare of it’s citizens. Because as citizens, we trust him to lead us with the best care and protection imaginable in the time he has been allocated.

I’m not writing this to lay blames on anyone, it’s a colossal waste of time. But instead I pray my words ignite a passion in you to help your father, with the time left of his term, put in place the foundations for real change that will benefit the people of Nigeria in all real change that will benefit the people of Nigeria in all aspects of life.

There is so much I want to say, but I’m afraid of writing too much.

I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.

The words of your father, my president. Words that meant so much to me as I watched your father being sworn in as the fourth democratically elected president of Nigeria.

The people of Nigeria are in need of a leader that will create the opportunities needed to make their lives better.

You know this Yusuf. If you don’t, put on a disguise and go on a nationwide tour to see for yourself. And maybe, just maybe, we can start to make the pledge a reality.

I look forward to meeting you, so we can sit down and plot a path to greatness for Nigeria by sharing ideas.

God bless you, and may God bless Nigeria.

#SenseiSpeaks