WhatIBringToMyCommunity: Nigerians born with Down Syndrome share their contributions to Society | WATCH

Down Syndrome International presents a global video journey promoting inclusion of people with Down Syndrome.

“What I Bring To My Community” features videos of people with Down Syndrome, their friends and peers describing how they can and do make meaningful contributions to the community throughout their lives.

This campaign is seeking to tackle negative attitudes and a lack of knowledge about the potential of people with Down Syndrome, which prevents them from having opportunities to make contributions.

This global event is presented for World Down Syndrome Day, Wednesday 21 March 2018.

Watch the video below:

