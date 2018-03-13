Interested in the Fashion Industry? Apply Now for NNClothing’s Entrepreneurial Support for Fashion Industry Free Training | Monday, March 19th

Are you an aspiring fashion entrepreneur? Apply for our Entrepreneurial Support classes for the fashion industry holding in Lagos from the 19th of March. Online application Link – http://bit.ly/NNCLothing

Date: Monday, March 19th, 2018.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview on Friday, March 16th, 2018

Sponsored by TOTAL, NNPC, SAPETRO, PETROBRAS, CNOOC

Implemented by NNClothing.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content