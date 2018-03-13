BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Interested in the Fashion Industry? Apply Now for NNClothing’s Entrepreneurial Support for Fashion Industry Free Training | Monday, March 19th

13.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

NNClothingAre you an aspiring fashion entrepreneur? Apply for our Entrepreneurial Support classes for the fashion industry holding in Lagos from the 19th of March. Online application Link – http://bit.ly/NNCLothing

Date: Monday, March 19th, 2018.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview on Friday, March 16th, 2018

Sponsored by TOTAL, NNPC, SAPETRO, PETROBRAS, CNOOC

Implemented by NNClothing.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

1 Comments on Interested in the Fashion Industry? Apply Now for NNClothing’s Entrepreneurial Support for Fashion Industry Free Training | Monday, March 19th
  • tobenna March 13, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Sounds like a good place to develop skills that will have an impact…

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija