For Brands that Love Diversity! Luxe Beauty Soiree to host Beauty Influencers & Brands | Saturday, March 17th

Beauty meets Diversity in London as Luxe Beauty Soiree features four hard-hitting panel discussions with a fantastic line up of industry experts. Throughout the day there will be opportunities to meet and network with industry gurus, bloggers from all ethnicities, beauty influencers, cosmetics and beauty companies as well as a wide range of media across all platforms. A multicultural and diverse event which is true to the culture of London in its inclusiveness and progressive thinking.

In recent years and months, we have seen giants in the beauty world try to tackle diversity in their marketing and fail publicly. This unique event brings together huge names in the industry to discuss diversity in all its facets.

Discussion Panels:

Diversity: How to get through the marketing minefield?

Black or White: The controversial practice of skin bleaching vs tanning.

Diversity vs Freedom of Expression – Is it art or assimilation?

Fro, Weave or Wig? Hijab, Turban or Fringe? Why does a woman’s head gear & hair styling cause political ripples and campaigns?

There will be a short presentation by Changing Faces, a charity helping people with disfigurements challenge prejudice and find a way to live life. There will also be a 3-part demo, ‘Championing unique beauty through diverse models’, by companies actively promoting diversity through their products.

In addition to the panellists, top bloggers, social media influencers from diverse backgrounds will attend the event to support diversity in the industry, and a large number of international media covering both TV and print publishing. The March 17th Luxe Beauty Soiree event aims to also encourage the press to speak to the people at the grassroots of the industry, hear their concerns and experiences and what they see as the solution to drive the industry forward.

Date: Saturday, March 17th, 2018

Venue: London College of Fashion

Tickets are available at http://luxebeautysoiree.com/tickets/

Interviews can be organized in advance of the event with our co-founder, Eryca Freemantle, any of the featured influencers, speakers or brands involved.

Details:

Panelists and Speakers- https://luxebeautysoiree.com/seminars-speakers/

Event Schedule- https://luxebeautysoiree.com/event-schedule/

Media Registration- https://luxebeautysoiree.com/registration/

About Eryca Freemantle- https://luxebeautysoiree.com/about/

BellaNaijaStyle is a media partner for the Luxe Beauty Soiree