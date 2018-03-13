TECNO Mobile hosts 2nd Edition of the Festac Fitness and Walk with Former BBNaija Contestant Kemen

TECNO Mobile, Africa’s leading smartphone brand in its quest to promote healthy lifestyles, community development and encourage wellness and fitness, recently powered the 2nd edition of the Festac Fitness and Walk. The Lagos state supported yearly event which is put together by residents and organizations within the Festac metropolis was this year led by celebrity fitness instructor and ex-Big Brother Nigeria contestant, Kemen.

See first photos below:

Sponsored Content