Her parents never requested for her to leave the #BBNaija House – BamBam’s Representatives issue Official Statement

Over the course of the week, there were rumors that current Big Brother Naija housemate BamBam was wanted back home by her parents as a result of her perceived escapades with fellow housemate Teddy A.
Her team has however come out to clear the air stating categorically that there was no such request and that the person peddling the rumors has no affiliation with BamBam.
The statement, which was posted on her official Instagram page, reads:
Good day friends of BamBam.
Happy new month
Thank you all so much for your firm support and loyalty, we appreciate you all a lot.
There’s been a false news circulating on social media about BamBam’s parents requesting for her to leave the big brother house to return home, this news is very false as the supposed person is not family, friend or even supporter of BamBam, I repeat it is COMPLETELY FALSE and as such should be disregarded. We do not know the said user from anywhere and as such have serious affiliations with her. It’s the work of unscrupulous elements and it is what it is. Thank you for those who stuck out for us and brought it to our notice.
We have come a long way together under such short time which seems like years but you all have been constantly supportive through the good and bad and for this we deeply appreciate.
We crave your indulgence to please spread this news and continue to show your support as we stand together to ensure victory is ours by Gods grace.
Still on #istandwithbambam
#bambamforever#bamco#bambam#bamteddy#bamfam#bamfamexclusive#bbnaija
Love always
TeamBamBam ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Photo Credit: @bammybestowed
Useless rumour mongers. Did she kill anybody? She had sex so fr*****g what?
I love the victory by Gods grace. Its like when strippers pray before getting on the pole. Or Rihanna prays before a concert.. Last I checked, bbn is not a gospel show so kindly leave God out of it. I strongly doubt if someone who is truly born again can go on that show knowing what it is geared towards. Its not even Project Fame oh, big brother. I don’t watch the show,I don’t care who wins or loses. Let’s just leave God out of it.
whats the meaning of ‘born again’?
Mabinu naw
What does born again have to do with it.
It’s a game. People are trying to better their lives, gain exposure. You can be born again, enter, no have sex. Their decisions
Why should they leave God out of it? Are you the owner of God. Always self righteous people out there that can’t mind their business.
Mrs chidukane Mrs Born again, you have seen us that aren’t born again abi? please stop being a hypocrite. I can’t remember anyone begging you to what the show.
I hope you got married a virgin sha.
Why is that when a believer says the truth the way she sees it, she is called a bigot, but if she had come out to say something opposite, like ‘hey its her life, she can do as she wants, screw who see wants’, no one would bat an eyelid?
Why are we deceiving ourselves? We want liberty but not willing to listen to a contrary opinion, isn’t she at liberty to speak her mind?, if you are allowed to speak your opinion regardless of whatever direction it goes, why condemn someone who speaks in defence of her faith.
Everyday we see people bullied into silence, no longer able to stand by what they believe in. Omase gan.
Ro it’s because the truth is always uncomfortable to hear.
Bless you Mrs Chidukane. You speak nothing but the truth.
Please leave Rihanna out of this. Thanks
I love this photo of her! The agbada with the boots and the hair pulled back!
wait, so someone just sat down..cooked that story out of the blues? ahh people are mad in this life o
Ro thank you sooo much