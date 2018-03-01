Official Photos! AY Makun, Kate Henshaw, Chika Ike attend Private Screening of Lilian Afegbai’s “Bound”

Socialites and celebrities all showed up for the private screening of Bound on Saturday 24th of March, at IMAX Cinemas, Lekki.

Bound features Nollywood thespian Rita Dominic alongside Eyinna Nwigwe, Lilian Afegbai, Prince Nwafor, Joyce Kalu, Nicole Banna, directed by Frank Rajah, produced by Lilian Afegbai.

Celebrities such as AY, Kate Henshaw, Chika Ike, Layole Oyatogun, Laura Ikej, Deyemi Okanlawo, Azuka Ogujiuba and more were in attendance.

