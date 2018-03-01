BellaNaija

Official Photos! AY Makun, Kate Henshaw, Chika Ike attend Private Screening of Lilian Afegbai’s “Bound”

Socialites and celebrities all showed up for the private screening of Bound on Saturday 24th of March, at IMAX Cinemas, Lekki.

Bound features Nollywood thespian Rita Dominic alongside Eyinna Nwigwe, Lilian Afegbai, Prince Nwafor, Joyce Kalu, Nicole Banna, directed by Frank Rajah, produced by Lilian Afegbai.

Celebrities such as AY, Kate Henshaw, Chika Ike, Layole Oyatogun, Laura Ikej,  Deyemi Okanlawo, Azuka Ogujiuba and more were in attendance.

See photos below:

Lilian Afegbai

AY & Kate Henshaw

Deyemi Okanlawon

Lilian Afegbai & Laura Ikeji

AY, Lilian Afegbai, Kate Henshaw

China Ike & Lilian Afegbai

Azuka Ogujiuba & Lilian Afegbai

4 Comments on Official Photos! AY Makun, Kate Henshaw, Chika Ike attend Private Screening of Lilian Afegbai's "Bound"
  • Susan March 1, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    😳😳😳😳 I see powerful people here o,is that not Nestoil boss 🤭 This Lilian geh pull people o 🚶🏼🚶🏼

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Fizzy March 1, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    I like the bow on the orange dress. The lady wearing it also wears it well.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Linda March 1, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Nice crowd

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Hotchick March 2, 2018 at 3:47 am

    Hmmm! Whoever took these pictures eh and tried to edit/photo shop them… REPENT!

    Love this! 12 Reply
