Lilian Afegbai, Layole Oyatogun, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kate Henshaw at “Bound” Movie Private Screening

24.02.2018 at By 6 Comments

The movie “Bound”, produced by Lilian Afegbai, was screened privately today at Filmhouse Cinemas in Lekki, Lagos.

The event was attended by Layole Oyatodun, Deyemi Okanlawon, Azuka Ogujiuba, Kate Henshaw, Okey Bakassi and more.

Layole Oyatogun

Lilian Afegbai

Okey Bakassi

Deyemi Okanlawon, Lilian Afegbai

Lilian Afegbai, Kate Henshaw

  • omomo February 25, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Lilian looks beautiful

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • ProudNigerian February 25, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Lillian’s “Skate” odi fine

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Baby gurl February 25, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    BN you mixed up the captions. Layole is not Lilian and Lilian is not Layole. By the way Lilian is smoking hot hot hot!!.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Nelly February 25, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    So why is Aunty Azuka always showing her arms?

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • CtrlA February 25, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Anty Azukas face and arms look like they belong on different people. Anyway she is used to looking like a clown

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Anon February 25, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    🤣 @anyway she is used to looking like a clown.

    Love this! 11 Reply
