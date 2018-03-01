BellaNaija

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun to speak at the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme Kaduna Symposium Today, March 1st

VAIDSThe Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the Honourable Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun will be speaking at the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) stakeholders’ symposium today, Thursday the 1st of March, 2018, in Kaduna State.

The VAIDS Stakeholders’ Symposium is expected to have in attendance the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, members of the State Executive Council, members of the State House of Assembly and traditional rulers, alongside business leaders, business owners and taxpayers.

Date: Thursday, March 1st, 2018
Venue: Kaduna

The stakeholders’ symposium aims to sensitise individuals, small and large businesses owners, corporations, groups, tax advisers, captains of industries, professionals and artisan bodies within Kaduna State and environs on the benefits, the necessity and the procedure of the tax scheme, in order to bridge the gap between the government and the people, to increase public understanding of the program.

