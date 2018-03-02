SMWLagos 2018: Social Media Week Lagos Day 5! See the Schedule & Register to Attend 

Social Media Week Lagos started this week and it ends today! There were lots of exciting events all week long so make sure you’re a part of the last few events for what could possibly be a life-changing experience for you.

To register, click here to visit the Schedule Page on the SMW Lagos official website, click the event you are interested in, click register and sign up.

To get the VIP experience or buy a Campus Pass for any of the events, click here.

Here’s the Schedule for Friday, March 2

8:30am

Morning Stillness (Guided Meditation) – Offline

Baingor Joiner

9:00am

Improving Service Delivery In Rural Communities Through Technology – Panel

Ayodeji Balogun, Uadamen Ilevbaoje, Juliet Ibekaku – Nwagwu, LL.M, Gift Omoidedia, Ayodeji Rotinwa

Canva Your Brand Class: Design Your Own Branded Graphics – Masterclass

Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa

10:30am

Mindfulness: Compassion & Kindness – Offline

Bridging The Gender Digital Divide: Yali Leading The Way – Panel

Kelechi Mbah, Patricia Ngoy, Nkechi Okwuone

Social Media As A Tool To Achieve The SDGs By 2030 – Panel

Olusola Amusan, Runcie C.W. Chidebe, Olumide Idowu, Adepeju Jaiyeoba, Ronald Kayanja, Jennifer Uchendu

How Mothers (& Every Woman) Can Leverage Community To Disrupt Any Industry – Speakeasy

Sonia Irabor, Buki Osunkeye, Yetty Williams

12:00pm

5-Day Meditation Challenge – Offline

Baingor Joiner

NXT Level Conversations – Talk

Female African Powerhouses: Leveraging Social Media To Build Globally Recognised Brands – Panel

Lola Maja-Okojevoh, Chika Uwazie

Evolution Of Social Media – Off Campus

Ayeni Ekundayo, Deola Kayode, Mudiaga Ogboru

1:00pm

Self Massage: Head Neck & Shoulders – Offline

Kemi Bawa-Allah,Tega Gbadagri

Cultivating Confidence for Creatives – Panel

Moses Ida-Michaels, Oyinda Fakeye, Sharon Ojong, Victor Ugo

Design, Perception & Identity – Panel

Latti Bamisedun, Tsemaye Binitie, Veronica Odeka, Tokini Peterside

1:30pm

Making Climate Finance Work For Women & Non State Actors – Speakeasy

Uadamen Ilevbaoje, Jennifer Uchendu

#LaunchedInAfrica Pitch Day – Meetup

2:30pm

Tea For Every Mood – Offline

Storytelling Through Film – A Panacea – Panel

Desola Ade-Unuigbe, Bolaji Kekere Ekun, Tope Oshin, Jade Osiberu, Imoh Umoren

3:00pm

The CNN Debate: How Can Social Media Be Used To Drive The African MeToo Conversation? – Panel

Stephanie Busari, Kemi Dasilva- Ibru, Eurel Nwafor, Edmund Olotu, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, Ireti Bakare – Yusuf

Narcissus & The Business Of Beauty Influencing – Speakeasy

Alaezi Akpuru, Mercy Familusi

4:00pm

Brand Building 101 For Businesses – Masterclass

Noella Ekezie

A Great Day in Gidi. Meetup

4:30pm

Yoga Unwind (Yoga Practice) – Offline

Nsa Emodi

de:Brief – A Meetup For Digital Experts – Panel

Evans Akanno, Oluwaseyi Bank-Oni, Olufunbi Falayi, Neo Ighodaro, Jeti Olaf, Abiola Seriki

The Digital Takeover: How Millennials Are Changing The Financial Landscape – Panel

Mo Abudu, Bayo Adekanmbi, Shola Akinlade, Gbolahan Joshua, Ndidi Nwuneli, Sam Onyemelukwe, Oluwole Oyeniran

The Ultimate Women In Tech Meetup: The Future Is Collaboration – Meetup

Teju Ajani, Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, Desiree Craig, Oreoluwa Lesi

5:00pm

A Celebration Of Black Girl Magic – Off Campus

Lola Maja-Okojevoh, Chika Uwazie

Choosing The Right Team – Off Campus

Sammaaru Ekpo, Mark Igbinedion

5:45pm

Influencer 2.0 The Future Of Influencer Marketing – Masterclass

Daniel Emeka

6:00pm

SMW Grand Closing Party Prequel: #HangoutWithFidelity – Meetup

Chuey Chu

9:00pm

SMW Grand Closing Main Event – Meetup

10:00pm

SMW After, After Party – Meetup