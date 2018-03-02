SMWLagos 2018: Social Media Week Lagos Day 5! See the Schedule & Register to Attend 

Social Media Week Lagos started this week and it ends today! There were lots of exciting events all week long so make sure you’re a part of the last few events for what could possibly be a life-changing experience for you.
To register, click here to visit the Schedule Page on the SMW Lagos official website, click the event you are interested in, click register and sign up.
To get the VIP experience or buy a Campus Pass for any of the events, click here.
Here’s the Schedule for Friday, March 2
**
- 8:30am
Morning Stillness (Guided Meditation) – Offline
Baingor Joiner
- 9:00am
Improving Service Delivery In Rural Communities Through Technology – Panel
Ayodeji Balogun, Uadamen Ilevbaoje, Juliet Ibekaku – Nwagwu, LL.M, Gift Omoidedia, Ayodeji Rotinwa
Canva Your Brand Class: Design Your Own Branded Graphics – Masterclass
Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa
- 10:30am
Mindfulness: Compassion & Kindness – Offline
Bridging The Gender Digital Divide: Yali Leading The Way – Panel
Kelechi Mbah, Patricia Ngoy, Nkechi Okwuone
Social Media As A Tool To Achieve The SDGs By 2030 – Panel
Olusola Amusan, Runcie C.W. Chidebe, Olumide Idowu, Adepeju Jaiyeoba, Ronald Kayanja, Jennifer Uchendu
How Mothers (& Every Woman) Can Leverage Community To Disrupt Any Industry – Speakeasy
Sonia Irabor, Buki Osunkeye, Yetty Williams
- 12:00pm
5-Day Meditation Challenge – Offline
Baingor Joiner
NXT Level Conversations – Talk
Female African Powerhouses: Leveraging Social Media To Build Globally Recognised Brands – Panel
Lola Maja-Okojevoh, Chika Uwazie
Evolution Of Social Media – Off Campus
Ayeni Ekundayo, Deola Kayode, Mudiaga Ogboru
- 1:00pm
Self Massage: Head Neck & Shoulders – Offline
Kemi Bawa-Allah,Tega Gbadagri
Cultivating Confidence for Creatives – Panel
Moses Ida-Michaels, Oyinda Fakeye, Sharon Ojong, Victor Ugo
Design, Perception & Identity – Panel
Latti Bamisedun, Tsemaye Binitie, Veronica Odeka, Tokini Peterside
- 1:30pm
Making Climate Finance Work For Women & Non State Actors – Speakeasy
Uadamen Ilevbaoje, Jennifer Uchendu
#LaunchedInAfrica Pitch Day – Meetup
- 2:30pm
Tea For Every Mood – Offline
Storytelling Through Film – A Panacea – Panel
Desola Ade-Unuigbe, Bolaji Kekere Ekun, Tope Oshin, Jade Osiberu, Imoh Umoren
- 3:00pm
The CNN Debate: How Can Social Media Be Used To Drive The African MeToo Conversation? – Panel
Stephanie Busari, Kemi Dasilva- Ibru, Eurel Nwafor, Edmund Olotu, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, Ireti Bakare – Yusuf
Narcissus & The Business Of Beauty Influencing – Speakeasy
Alaezi Akpuru, Mercy Familusi
- 4:00pm
Brand Building 101 For Businesses – Masterclass
Noella Ekezie
A Great Day in Gidi. Meetup
- 4:30pm
Yoga Unwind (Yoga Practice) – Offline
Nsa Emodi
de:Brief – A Meetup For Digital Experts – Panel
Evans Akanno, Oluwaseyi Bank-Oni, Olufunbi Falayi, Neo Ighodaro, Jeti Olaf, Abiola Seriki
The Digital Takeover: How Millennials Are Changing The Financial Landscape – Panel
Mo Abudu, Bayo Adekanmbi, Shola Akinlade, Gbolahan Joshua, Ndidi Nwuneli, Sam Onyemelukwe, Oluwole Oyeniran
The Ultimate Women In Tech Meetup: The Future Is Collaboration – Meetup
Teju Ajani, Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, Desiree Craig, Oreoluwa Lesi
- 5:00pm
A Celebration Of Black Girl Magic – Off Campus
Lola Maja-Okojevoh, Chika Uwazie
Choosing The Right Team – Off Campus
Sammaaru Ekpo, Mark Igbinedion
- 5:45pm
Influencer 2.0 The Future Of Influencer Marketing – Masterclass
Daniel Emeka
- 6:00pm
SMW Grand Closing Party Prequel: #HangoutWithFidelity – Meetup
Chuey Chu
- 9:00pm
SMW Grand Closing Main Event – Meetup
- 10:00pm
SMW After, After Party – Meetup