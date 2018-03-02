Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Yvonne Orji, Janelle Monae, Tiffany Haddish at 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon

The 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon held on Thursday (March 1) at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The event was attended by Janelle Monae, Tiffany Haddish, Sonequa Martin-Green, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jussie Smollett, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Yvonne Orji, Lupita Nyong’o, Amandla Stenberg, Lil Rel Howery, Mike Colter, Tina Knowles, Tessa Thompson, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe and many more.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Phillip Faraone | Leon Bennett | Randy Shropshire | Aaron J. Thornton |