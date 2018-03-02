BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Yvonne Orji, Janelle Monae, Tiffany Haddish at 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon

02.03.2018 at By 4 Comments

The 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon held on Thursday (March 1) at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The event was attended by Janelle Monae, Tiffany Haddish, Sonequa Martin-Green, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jussie Smollett, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Yvonne Orji, Lupita Nyong’o, Amandla Stenberg, Lil Rel Howery, Mike Colter, Tina Knowles, Tessa Thompson, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe and many more.

See the photos below.

Lupita Nyong’o

Angela Bassett

Danai Gurira

Yvonne Orji

Tiffany Haddish

Janelle Mone

Tessa Thompson

LaLa Anthony

Tina Knowles-Lawson

Estelle

Jackie Aina

Susan Kelechi Watson

Tia Mowry-Hardrict

Loni Love

Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Sonequa Martin-Green

June Ambrose

Bresha Webb

Antoinette Robertson

Yolonda Ross

Tiffany Boone

Ebonee Davis

Yvette Nicole Brown

Betty Gabriel

Gabourey Sidibe

Loretta Devine

Amandla Stenberg

Chef Huda

Sidra Smith

Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Sydelle Noel

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict

Cory Hardrict

Lil Rel Howery

Jussie Smollett

Mike Colter

Jay Ellis

Adrienne C. Moore

Ava DuVernay

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Phillip Faraone | Leon Bennett | Randy Shropshire | Aaron J. Thornton |

4 Comments on Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Yvonne Orji, Janelle Monae, Tiffany Haddish at 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon
  • Christopher Campbell March 2, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Nice one. 💯 💯 💯

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Chibaby March 2, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Orobo no dey reign again for real!!! See Loretta Devine and Gabourey Sidibe looking half their original sizes :O Drops plate of rice

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • The Real Oma March 2, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Lupiya o, your body is fireeee

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Temi March 2, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    I have a dream. That one day on this our continent of Africa, we will have an awards ceremony so credible, everyone will want to come because the work is do lit. Amen.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija