Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Yvonne Orji, Janelle Monae, Tiffany Haddish at 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon

The 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon held on Thursday (March 1) at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
The event was attended by Janelle Monae, Tiffany Haddish, Sonequa Martin-Green, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jussie Smollett, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Yvonne Orji, Lupita Nyong’o, Amandla Stenberg, Lil Rel Howery, Mike Colter, Tina Knowles, Tessa Thompson, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe and many more.
See the photos below.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Phillip Faraone | Leon Bennett | Randy Shropshire | Aaron J. Thornton |
Nice one. 💯 💯 💯
Orobo no dey reign again for real!!! See Loretta Devine and Gabourey Sidibe looking half their original sizes :O Drops plate of rice
Lupiya o, your body is fireeee
I have a dream. That one day on this our continent of Africa, we will have an awards ceremony so credible, everyone will want to come because the work is do lit. Amen.