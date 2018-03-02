BellaNaija

Bloom Tribe sets up Everything1kShop to sell Clothes at Highly Discounted Prices & Donate to Charity! Here’s how to Support

02.03.2018

The Everythingk1kSale is a threefold initiative that helps to promote our vision and benefits all the parties involved. At Bloom Tribe, we can fully attest to the fact that it is more blessed to give than to receive, and there is a joy that cannot be explained, that comes from seeing a smile on a person’s face and knowing that you played a part in it.
The Everything1kShop therefore gives every individual interested, the opportunity to experience the joy, by giving away new or fairly used items to Bloom Tribe. We collect these items via our collections points, spread across Lagos to make it convenient for you, because we are always thinking about you. Then we arrange and categorise all of these items and setup a Everythink1kshop sale, where people come and buy items that otherwise cost more, for just 1k, thereby making clothing and other essentials available to people who really need them, at discounted prices. At the end of the day, we take the proceeds made and use to sponsor our outreaches.
In summary,
Bloom Tribe is all about preaching the gospel via our actions:
  • The 1kshop is a way we raise funds and put smiles on everyone’s faces including YOU
  • You donate items
  • We sell them for 1k each to other people who now need them
  • You SHOP things you now need from other people’s closet as well!
  • We use the proceeds to sponsor an outreach
  • So by giving out just an old sweater, you not only help a child stay warm during the harmattan season, you also help provide the needs of an abused woman, provide a dress for a little girl for Christmas, adopt a community, send a child to school, and lot’s more.
  • You would be the reason for all those smiles.
The Bloom Tribe is a social enterprise dedicated to living out the gospel through service. Our vision is to build a community of people that will take up compassion and live out simple acts of God’s love.
—————————————————————————————————————————————————–
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com's commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.
6 Comments on Bloom Tribe sets up Everything1kShop to sell Clothes at Highly Discounted Prices & Donate to Charity! Here’s how to Support
  Jojo March 2, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    This is such a beautiful initiative. Can’t wait to participate in this. Well done Bloom Tribe

    1 Reply
    BloomTribe March 5, 2018 at 2:51 pm

      Thank you Jojo!
      See you at the event on Saturday!

      0
  Somto March 2, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    More information please. Where is the drop off point or is there home collection. And I hope the money realized would be given to the less privileged. TRANSPARENCY PLEASE.

    1 Reply
  Oly March 2, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Big ups to you guys, I have always wanted to do this but didnt know how to do it. I would definitely be coming for this and would help in any way I can. Wehdone guys.

    1 Reply
    BloomTribe March 5, 2018 at 2:52 pm

      Thank you Oly
      See you at the event on Saturday!
      Bring your friends!

      0
  gbaskelebo March 2, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Nice one!

    1 Reply
