Bloom Tribe sets up Everything1kShop to sell Clothes at Highly Discounted Prices & Donate to Charity! Here’s how to Support

The Everythingk1kSale is a threefold initiative that helps to promote our vision and benefits all the parties involved. At Bloom Tribe, we can fully attest to the fact that it is more blessed to give than to receive, and there is a joy that cannot be explained, that comes from seeing a smile on a person’s face and knowing that you played a part in it. Theis a threefold initiative that helps to promote our vision and benefits all the parties involved. At Bloom Tribe, we can fully attest to the fact that it is more blessed to give than to receive, and there is a joy that cannot be explained, that comes from seeing a smile on a person’s face and knowing that you played a part in it.

The Everything1kShop therefore gives every individual interested, the opportunity to experience the joy, by giving away new or fairly used items to Bloom Tribe. We collect these items via our collections points, spread across Lagos to make it convenient for you, because we are always thinking about you. Then we arrange and categorise all of these items and setup a Everythink1kshop sale, where people come and buy items that otherwise cost more, for just 1k, thereby making clothing and other essentials available to people who really need them, at discounted prices. At the end of the day, we take the proceeds made and use to sponsor our outreaches.

In summary,

Bloom Tribe is all about preaching the gospel via our actions:

The 1kshop is a way we raise funds and put smiles on everyone’s faces including YOU

You donate items

We sell them for 1k each to other people who now need them

You SHOP things you now need from other people’s closet as well!

We use the proceeds to sponsor an outreach

So by giving out just an old sweater, you not only help a child stay warm during the harmattan season, you also help provide the needs of an abused woman, provide a dress for a little girl for Christmas, adopt a community, send a child to school, and lot’s more.

You would be the reason for all those smiles.

The Bloom Tribe is a social enterprise dedicated to living out the gospel through service. Our vision is to build a community of people that will take up compassion and live out simple acts of God’s love.