Bloom Tribe sets up Everything1kShop to sell Clothes at Highly Discounted Prices & Donate to Charity! Here’s how to Support

- The 1kshop is a way we raise funds and put smiles on everyone’s faces including YOU
- You donate items
- We sell them for 1k each to other people who now need them
- You SHOP things you now need from other people’s closet as well!
- We use the proceeds to sponsor an outreach
- So by giving out just an old sweater, you not only help a child stay warm during the harmattan season, you also help provide the needs of an abused woman, provide a dress for a little girl for Christmas, adopt a community, send a child to school, and lot’s more.
- You would be the reason for all those smiles.
This is such a beautiful initiative. Can’t wait to participate in this. Well done Bloom Tribe
Thank you Jojo!
See you at the event on Saturday!
More information please. Where is the drop off point or is there home collection. And I hope the money realized would be given to the less privileged. TRANSPARENCY PLEASE.
Big ups to you guys, I have always wanted to do this but didnt know how to do it. I would definitely be coming for this and would help in any way I can. Wehdone guys.
Thank you Oly
See you at the event on Saturday!
Bring your friends!
Nice one!