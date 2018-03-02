BellaNaija

ROMA Lagos, the First Roman inspired Lounge opens Today, March 2nd

ROMA Lagos is an exclusively designed lounge that has been designed in style to depict the ancient Roman art. ROMA is set to open its doors to premium night life enthusiasts on Friday, March 2nd 2018.

Being the first ever Roman inspired luxury space in Lagos, the lounge is a tribute to the opulence, art and design of Rome decorated with paintings and sculptures of Greek gods. The exquisite leather furnishing makes the lounge a decadent playground for those who enjoy nightlife, its luxuries and comfort.

The elegantly designed lounge is sectioned into four exquisite spaces each conveying a peculiar ambience. Its modern and classic interior has a velvet red shisha room with a private room, pool table room, sports bar, the lounge room all of which are perfect for themed birthdays, parties and/or office meetings.

ROMA is the perfect nightlife spot for first-class dining, luxurious bottle service and much more.

Located on 31 Admiralty Way, Lekki phase 1, Roma is open every day of the week except Monday from 7 pm onwards.

A comprehensive product range from top drink brands including Glenmorangie, Dom Perignon, Veuve Clicquot, Belvedere and Moet & Chandon have been carefully selected in style to satisfy all its customers no matter what their favourite brand is.

The opening party is proudly sponsored by Moet & Chandon.

For media inquiries, contact:  yinka.akinkunmi@roberttaylormedia.com

