Patoranking launches Record Label Amari Musiq, signs GreyC & Walid

14.03.2018 at By 4 Comments

Nigerian dancehall star Patoranking has announced the establishment of his own record label, Amari Musiq.

The singer shared this information on his Instagram page as he posts the above photo of himself with the first signees under the imprint, Nigerian singer GreyC & Tanzanian act Walid.

He wrote:

Really happy to finally announce Amari Musiq. Helping others has always been my number one goal and I couldn’t be more happier to extend the support I’ve had to @officialgreyc and @walidiy. Love to everyone who has supported the journey so far! Get out of your comfort zone today and make that thing happen. Here’s to more music and new talent 🥂@amarimusiq #ExtendedGreatness #amarimusiq

Here’s to new beginnings! Congratulations Pato!

Photo Credit: @patorankingfire

4 Comments on Patoranking launches Record Label Amari Musiq, signs GreyC & Walid
  • Joanna March 14, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    What’s with every Nigerian musician setting up their own record labels? They are not done with managing themselves, they want to manage others.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Uyai March 14, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Greed.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tosin March 14, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    hot!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • fashionandstylepolice March 14, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Every musician has a record label now. Na wa o.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

