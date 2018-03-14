Patoranking launches Record Label Amari Musiq, signs GreyC & Walid

Nigerian dancehall star Patoranking has announced the establishment of his own record label, Amari Musiq.

The singer shared this information on his Instagram page as he posts the above photo of himself with the first signees under the imprint, Nigerian singer GreyC & Tanzanian act Walid.

He wrote:

Really happy to finally announce Amari Musiq. Helping others has always been my number one goal and I couldn’t be more happier to extend the support I’ve had to @officialgreyc and @walidiy. Love to everyone who has supported the journey so far! Get out of your comfort zone today and make that thing happen. Here’s to more music and new talent 🥂@amarimusiq #ExtendedGreatness #amarimusiq

Here’s to new beginnings! Congratulations Pato!

Photo Credit: @patorankingfire