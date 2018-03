Jhybo delivers his first single of the year, a powerful track called Para.

Para is a fusion of Afrobeat & Grime -pProduced by Bahdman Clarke, mixed & mastered by Spyritmyx.

Jhybo features the legendary Naija Ninja Sound Sultan & samples Fela Anikulapo-Kuti on backing vocals.

Para will be the first track of Jhybo’s forth coming EP, titled Jibola Jasper.

