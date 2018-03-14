New Video: Eazzy feat. Shatta Wale – Power

Ghana’s Afrobeat/Hiplife First Lady Eazzy comes out guns blazing with this not new single titled Power. She features dancehall champion Shatta Wale on this one.
14.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
local tout!! nonsense music