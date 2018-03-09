Repping Naija 💚! Here’s what Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wore to deliver the IWD Keynote Speech at Amazon Headquarters

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie had the amazing honor of delivering the International Women’s Day keynote speech at the Amazon Headquarters in Seattle yesterday, 8th of March.
For the event, Chimamanda stayed true to her love for Nigeria and rocked a gorgeous green blouse from Nigerian womenswear brand Tiffany Amber.
She kept her look simple and chic by pairing the blouse with black pants.
Check out her outfit below.
Second pic!
Chimamanda – a FORMIDABLE force to be reckoned with.
She looks lovely, as per usual. I love the whole ensemble 😍
How can we watch the address please? Always refreshing to watch this woman speak.
As per usual. What does that even mean in English language. I thought it should be, As usual without adding the (per)
Hmm just my two cents shaa.
love that she wears pieces by Nigerian designers
Lovely Buffalo arms top love the style
how much did you pay?
She carries it well, hence looks graceful.