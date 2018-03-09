BellaNaija

Repping Naija 💚! Here’s what Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wore to deliver the IWD Keynote Speech at Amazon Headquarters

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie had the amazing honor of delivering the International Women’s Day keynote speech at the Amazon Headquarters in Seattle yesterday, 8th of March.

For the event, Chimamanda stayed true to her love for Nigeria and rocked a gorgeous green blouse from Nigerian womenswear brand Tiffany Amber.

She kept her look simple and chic by pairing the blouse with black pants.

Check out her outfit below.

  • Engoz March 9, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Second pic!
    Chimamanda – a FORMIDABLE force to be reckoned with.

    Love this! 85 Reply
  • The Real Oma March 9, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    She looks lovely, as per usual. I love the whole ensemble 😍

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • Mondela March 9, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    How can we watch the address please? Always refreshing to watch this woman speak.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Somto March 9, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    As per usual. What does that even mean in English language. I thought it should be, As usual without adding the (per)
    Hmm just my two cents shaa.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • olorire March 9, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    love that she wears pieces by Nigerian designers

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Lovelyhannah March 9, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Lovely Buffalo arms top love the style
    how much did you pay?

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Priyanka kulkarni March 10, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    She carries it well, hence looks graceful.

    Love this! 3 Reply
