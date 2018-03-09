Repping Naija 💚! Here’s what Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wore to deliver the IWD Keynote Speech at Amazon Headquarters

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie had the amazing honor of delivering the International Women’s Day keynote speech at the Amazon Headquarters in Seattle yesterday, 8th of March.

For the event, Chimamanda stayed true to her love for Nigeria and rocked a gorgeous green blouse from Nigerian womenswear brand Tiffany Amber.

She kept her look simple and chic by pairing the blouse with black pants.

Check out her outfit below.