Oprah Magazine hosts Special NYC Screening of “A Wrinkle In Time” with Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Ava DuVernay in Attendance

Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Storm Reid, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and director Ava DuVernay.teamed up for a special screening of their film A Wrinkle In Time – hosted by O, The Oprah Magazine – at Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday (March 7) in New York City.

The event was attended by Ashley Graham, Rachael Ray, Trevor Noah, Questlove, Colin Kaepernick, Alysia Reiner, John Dickerson and more.

See the photos from the premiere below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris