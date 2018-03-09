BellaNaija

Oprah Magazine hosts Special NYC Screening of “A Wrinkle In Time” with Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Ava DuVernay in Attendance

Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Storm Reid, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and director Ava DuVernay.teamed up for a special screening of their film A Wrinkle In Time – hosted by O, The Oprah Magazine – at Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday (March 7) in New York City.

The event was attended by Ashley Graham, Rachael Ray, Trevor Noah, Questlove, Colin KaepernickAlysia ReinerJohn Dickerson and more.

See the photos from the premiere below.

Oprah Winfrey

Ava DuVernay

Mindy Kaling

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Ashley Graham

Reese Witherspoon

StormReid

Questlove

Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa

Alysia Reiner

Gayle King

Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay

Jane Rosenthal, Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Reese Witherspoon, Jim Whitaker and Tendo Nagenda

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

