“This is for you my wife” – Ogbonna Kanu chops off Hair for Laura Ikeji

09.03.2018 at By 5 Comments

Ogbonna Kanu has a new look, and it’s all for his wife, Laura Ikeji.

He shared photos of his new look on Instagram, with his long hair chopped off, and he captioned it:

This is for you my wife, it’s never enough to say what I feel for you, I adore you. You’ve always been my strength, I want to thank you for being my wife. @lauraikeji #newlook #support

His wife took to her page to appreciate the new look, saying:

Dude cut his braids for me!!!!! Haaaaa, best birthday gift everrrrr!!! My baby for life! 😍😍😍😍 kinda liked the braids too.

Laura’s sister, Sandra, also commented calling the gesture true love. She said “This is real true love awww. I love the new look..I loved the braids too”.

5 Comments on "This is for you my wife" – Ogbonna Kanu chops off Hair for Laura Ikeji
  • Melvy March 9, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Lol

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Ese March 9, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    lave them alone….they are in love with themselves and they are married for Gods sake!!!!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Smh March 9, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Bella Bella, I see what you did. Why not just turn off comments completely? 🙄

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Anon March 9, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Will his older brother Nwankwo do the same thing?

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

