“This is for you my wife” – Ogbonna Kanu chops off Hair for Laura Ikeji

Ogbonna Kanu has a new look, and it’s all for his wife, Laura Ikeji.
He shared photos of his new look on Instagram, with his long hair chopped off, and he captioned it:
This is for you my wife, it’s never enough to say what I feel for you, I adore you. You’ve always been my strength, I want to thank you for being my wife. @lauraikeji #newlook #support
His wife took to her page to appreciate the new look, saying:
Dude cut his braids for me!!!!! Haaaaa, best birthday gift everrrrr!!! My baby for life! 😍😍😍😍 kinda liked the braids too.
Laura’s sister, Sandra, also commented calling the gesture true love. She said “This is real true love awww. I love the new look..I loved the braids too”.
Lol
Lmao really?
lave them alone….they are in love with themselves and they are married for Gods sake!!!!
Bella Bella, I see what you did. Why not just turn off comments completely? 🙄
Will his older brother Nwankwo do the same thing?