“This is for you my wife” – Ogbonna Kanu chops off Hair for Laura Ikeji

Ogbonna Kanu has a new look, and it’s all for his wife, Laura Ikeji.

He shared photos of his new look on Instagram, with his long hair chopped off, and he captioned it:

This is for you my wife, it’s never enough to say what I feel for you, I adore you. You’ve always been my strength, I want to thank you for being my wife. @lauraikeji #newlook #support

His wife took to her page to appreciate the new look, saying:

Dude cut his braids for me!!!!! Haaaaa, best birthday gift everrrrr!!! My baby for life! 😍😍😍😍 kinda liked the braids too.

Laura’s sister, Sandra, also commented calling the gesture true love. She said “This is real true love awww. I love the new look..I loved the braids too”.