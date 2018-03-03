BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Rick Ross “is not on Life Support” – MMG rapper Fat Trel shares Update

03.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Rick Ross "is not on Life Support" - MMG rapper Fat Trel

Earlier today, there were reports that American rapper and hip hop mogul Rick Ross had been placed on life support after being rushed to the hospital for cardiac arrest.

Update coming from a rapper signed on to his Maybach Music Group (MMG) imprint Fat Trel however implies that Rick Ross is not on life support.

Fat Trel assured fans on his Instagram page that he has spoken with Rick Ross and he is hospitalized but not on life support by any means.

He wrote:

JUS TALKED 2 MY BIG HOMIE… HE GOOD… HE IN DA HOSPITAL BUT HE IS NOT ON “LIFE SUPPORT” … HE GOOD💯💯💯 #MMG@richforever

Photo Credit: @fat_gleesh

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija