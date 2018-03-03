Rick Ross “is not on Life Support” – MMG rapper Fat Trel shares Update

Earlier today, there were reports that American rapper and hip hop mogul Rick Ross had been placed on life support after being rushed to the hospital for cardiac arrest.

Update coming from a rapper signed on to his Maybach Music Group (MMG) imprint Fat Trel however implies that Rick Ross is not on life support.

Fat Trel assured fans on his Instagram page that he has spoken with Rick Ross and he is hospitalized but not on life support by any means.

He wrote:

JUS TALKED 2 MY BIG HOMIE… HE GOOD… HE IN DA HOSPITAL BUT HE IS NOT ON “LIFE SUPPORT” … HE GOOD💯💯💯 #MMG@richforever

Photo Credit: @fat_gleesh