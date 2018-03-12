BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Secondary School Graduate at 14 & University Graduate at 18! Find out more about #BBNaija’s Tobi

12.03.2018 at By 8 Comments

Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakre‘s team has released new information about the 23 year old.

According to them, Tobi got into Secondary School at the age of 10, having skipped Primary 5 and 6. He also got into the university of Lagos a the age of 14!

Read the post below:

How Well Do You Know Tobi ?
Your boy likes to keep things under wraps (Pun Intended). However, today is expose Tobo G day.
Tobi comes from a family of very smart and very driven people. He got into secondary school at age 10 (skipping Primary 5 and 6). At the tender age of 14, while still in SS2, his excellent performance earned him a spot at the prestigious Finance B.Sc program at University of Lagos. He graduated at 18 with second class honours(upper division). In early 2014, a year after graduation and just completed NYSC, he bagged a spot on the Heritage Bank Graduate Development Program.
.
His brilliant performance in the program had him posted to the bank’s treasury division- a division generally acknowledged as the brain of any bank. His exceptional performance on the job earned him second place in the Early Career Achievement Award. He went on to successfully complete the first level of the CFA program.
.
See post below:

How Well Do You Know Tobi ? Your boy likes to keep things under wraps (Pun Intended). However, today is expose Tobo G day. Tobi comes from a family of very smart and very driven people. He got into secondary school at age 10 (skipping Primary 5 and 6). At the tender age of 14, while still in SS2, his excellent performance earned him a spot at the prestigious Finance B.Sc program at University of Lagos. He graduated at 18 with second class honours(upper division). In early 2014, a year after graduation and just completed NYSC, he bagged a spot on the Heritage Bank Graduate Development Program. . His brilliant performance in the program had him posted to the bank’s treasury division- a division generally acknowledged as the brain of any bank. His exceptional performance on the job earned him second place in the Early Career Achievement Award. He went on to successfully complete the first level of the CFA program. . #DidYouKnow #TobiMoments . #BBNaija #BBNaija2018 #BBNaija18 #TeamTobiBakre #BBNaija3 #TeamTobi #BigBrother

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre) on

8 Comments on Secondary School Graduate at 14 & University Graduate at 18! Find out more about #BBNaija’s Tobi
  • Jide March 12, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    If only you people would stop shoving this spoiled brat down our throats.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • BlueEyed March 12, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    I graduated at 18 and had my masters at 21.

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Ebere March 12, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      And your name is BlueEyed? Abeg park well.

      Love this! 3
  • uyai March 12, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    No big deal

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Melvy March 12, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    BN, can’t see where you people wrote ‘Sponsored’ cos that’s what this post gotta be, A SPONSORED POST!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Olori March 13, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Please vote Tobi!!! And Alex. Please guys please!!! God bless y’all. #TeamTobi #TeamAlex #TeamRico

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • kiki March 13, 2018 at 10:40 am

    so brainy but he chose to be a part of BBN….how ironic!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Mrs K March 13, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Pls vote for Oluwatobiloba, Mr integrity, Mr intelligent, Mr handsome, Mr brilliant, Mr smart, the CEO. Send VOTE Tobi to 32052

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija