Secondary School Graduate at 14 & University Graduate at 18! Find out more about #BBNaija’s Tobi

How Well Do You Know Tobi ?

Your boy likes to keep things under wraps (Pun Intended). However, today is expose Tobo G day.

Tobi comes from a family of very smart and very driven people. He got into secondary school at age 10 (skipping Primary 5 and 6). At the tender age of 14, while still in SS2, his excellent performance earned him a spot at the prestigious Finance B.Sc program at University of Lagos. He graduated at 18 with second class honours(upper division). In early 2014, a year after graduation and just completed NYSC, he bagged a spot on the Heritage Bank Graduate Development Program.

His brilliant performance in the program had him posted to the bank’s treasury division- a division generally acknowledged as the brain of any bank. His exceptional performance on the job earned him second place in the Early Career Achievement Award. He went on to successfully complete the first level of the CFA program.

