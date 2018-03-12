BellaNaija

#BBNaija: Alex, Anto, BamBam, CeeC, Lolu, Miracle, Teddy A & Tobi NOMINATED for Possible Eviction! Who do You think will Leave on Sunday?

12.03.2018

The Big Brother Naija live nomination show just ended and the Housemates up for possible eviction have been revealed.
This season, the housemates are playing in pairs so each pair had to nominate two pairs for possible eviction.

In a twist, Big Brother revealed that all strategic partnerships have been dissolved and the housemates will continue the game as individuals.

Here’s how the housemates voted:

Alex – BamBam and CeeC

Anto – Teddy A and Alex

BamBam – Tobi and Anto

CeeC – Alex and Anto

Lolu – Rico Swavey and BamBam

Miracle – CeeC and Lolu

Nina – BamBam and Lolu

Rico Swavey – CeeC and Miracle

Teddy A – Tobi and Miracle

Tobi – Teddy A and BamBam

Even though Nina is Head of House, she only got immunity from the nominations and not a veto power to save and replace a housemate.

These are the final nominated housemates:

Do you think one or two housemates will be evicted?
Who do you think will leave the #BBNaija house this Sunday?

  • frollo March 12, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    They are trying to making their billions..from which they can spare the 45m for the winner.

    pity so many are just not interested in big brother upon all their hype and scripted controversial acts..allegedly of course. maybe the final will draw in more interest

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • MurderSheWrote March 13, 2018 at 10:33 am

      Lol really? Get on twitter and see people cursing others to death and poverty and sorrow because they dislike their fave housemate. LOL. People are interested trust me. And are voting in their millions. Insider Info.

      Love this! 1
  • Amy March 13, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Anto or Bambam

    Love this! 1 Reply
