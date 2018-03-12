BBNaija: Alex, Anto, BamBam, CeeC, Lolu, Miracle, Teddy A & Tobi NOMINATED for Possible Eviction! Who do You think will Leave on Sunday?

The Big Brother Naija live nomination show just ended and the Housemates up for possible eviction have been revealed.
This season, the housemates are playing in pairs so each pair had to nominate two pairs for possible eviction.
In a twist, Big Brother revealed that all strategic partnerships have been dissolved and the housemates will continue the game as individuals.
Here’s how the housemates voted:
Alex – BamBam and CeeC
Anto – Teddy A and Alex
BamBam – Tobi and Anto
CeeC – Alex and Anto
Lolu – Rico Swavey and BamBam
Miracle – CeeC and Lolu
Nina – BamBam and Lolu
Rico Swavey – CeeC and Miracle
Teddy A – Tobi and Miracle
Tobi – Teddy A and BamBam
Even though Nina is Head of House, she only got immunity from the nominations and not a veto power to save and replace a housemate.
These are the final nominated housemates:
Do you think one or two housemates will be evicted?
Who do you think will leave the #BBNaija house this Sunday?
