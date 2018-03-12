BBNaija: Alex, Anto, BamBam, CeeC, Lolu, Miracle, Teddy A & Tobi NOMINATED for Possible Eviction! Who do You think will Leave on Sunday?

The Big Brother Naija live nomination show just ended and the Housemates up for possible eviction have been revealed.

This season, the housemates are playing in pairs so each pair had to nominate two pairs for possible eviction.

In a twist, Big Brother revealed that all strategic partnerships have been dissolved and the housemates will continue the game as individuals.

Here’s how the housemates voted:

Alex – BamBam and CeeC

Anto – Teddy A and Alex

BamBam – Tobi and Anto

CeeC – Alex and Anto

Lolu – Rico Swavey and BamBam

Miracle – CeeC and Lolu

Nina – BamBam and Lolu

Rico Swavey – CeeC and Miracle

Teddy A – Tobi and Miracle

Tobi – Teddy A and BamBam

Even though Nina is Head of House, she only got immunity from the nominations and not a veto power to save and replace a housemate.

These are the final nominated housemates:

Do you think one or two housemates will be evicted?

Who do you think will leave the #BBNaija house this Sunday?