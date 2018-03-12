Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba attend Edward Enninful’s Afternoon Tea Reception in Honour of Oprah Winfrey

Over the weekend, media mogul Oprah Winfrey was hosted by Vogue Magazine’s Edward Enninful at an intimate afternoon tea reception to celebrate her role in the film A Wrinkle In Time.

The event had several stars from the fashion and film worlds in attendance.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba, Ava DuVernay, Steve McQueen, Reese Witherspoon and more were spotted at the event which held at the Connaught Hotel.

Photo Credit: Darren Gerrish via Vogue.co.uk