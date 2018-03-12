Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba attend Edward Enninful’s Afternoon Tea Reception in Honour of Oprah Winfrey

Over the weekend, media mogul Oprah Winfrey was hosted by Vogue Magazine’s Edward Enninful at an intimate afternoon tea reception to celebrate her role in the film A Wrinkle In Time.
The event had several stars from the fashion and film worlds in attendance.
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba, Ava DuVernay, Steve McQueen, Reese Witherspoon and more were spotted at the event which held at the Connaught Hotel.
Photo Credit: Darren Gerrish via Vogue.co.uk
Oprah Winfrey, I don’t know if anybody told you, but Chimamanda and Chiwetel are Nigerians. Remember what you said when you were still hosting “Oprah Winfrey Show” about Nigerians? How every Nigerian go to school to scam people, remember? You remember I wrote you then, and I am writing you now to remind you that Chimamanda and Chiwetel are Nigerians. I am very sure they have not scammed you? It’s always good to keep your mouth shut, if you have no good thing to say about people. Nigeria is a country of more then 150 million people, for you and Chris Hanssen to collaborate, and air such lies about my people, is unacceptable. Now you are seen posing in a picture, with people that are sent to school to scam others. WHAT A LIFE OF LIE. You used your platform to paint a whole nation black, now you are hugging and taking pictures with the same people. WHAT A LIFE OF LIE.
Amaka “Love is the answer”. People change but resentment and hatred take us nowhere. I am by no mean dishing you for expressing your opinion.
Why should Amaka shut up? i want to believe u can express yourself better and logical and to the person that said live is the answer GBAM!
Amaka should not shut up. Nigerians being said to be scammers is perpetuated by many groups in the USA, particularly African Americans when they themselves have many negative stereotypes to contend with. Many of them are jealous that Nigerians will overtake them if given the opportunity. Some have started even griping that Caucasians now prefer Nigerians to them…I recently visited “Pastor” Deitrick Haddon’s church and when I was introduced to him as a Nigerian he said he’s looking forward to performing again in Nigeria as long as he is paid upfront for everything and the way he looked at me I just knew what he meant. That we Nigerians, won’t pay him the whole amount he’s due, if he doesn’t collect everything upfront. I smiled, but I was very offended and was thinking look at this one, pastor indeed from other things in your life you being a true man of God is more than questionable, then you add not letting your words be seasoned with salt to your already bad profile and you look and sound foolish. But I don’t blame him and I told the person who invited us that African Americans too are known for having a bad work ethic, so he may not show up even if he is paid to perform. What he described happens all the time. Cardi B recently had that issue with promoters in the US, and she called them out, but when it is Nigerians, it is attributed to that we are scammers. Anyway, forget the hype and what you see in the media, if Nigerians see his scantily filled church and his true reality, they won’t invite him to perform anywhere iranu.
@USA, yes love is the answer. Oprah needs to acknowledge her ‘mistake’ and retract and replace. And we’ll accept. With love of course.
@Linda. I will not address you the way you deserve, because I am not going to step down to that level. I am more sensible than that. You said I should “shut up already”. Can you please tell me your reason why I should “shut up already?” Is it that what I said (about writing Oprah then) was a lie, or that Oprah is above correction? I completely understand you are entitled to your opinion, but for goodness sake, make some sense of your opinion, and not use it to insult people. Thank you
