BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

‘Sex and the City’ star Cynthia Nixon running for Governor of New York

20.03.2018 at By 2 Comments

If you were to guess who out of the four leading characters of  Sex and The City would one day be running for Governor of New York, you would have most likely said Miranda, and you would have been right!

After rumors, actress Cynthia Nixon who played Miranda, the career driven lawyer, has confirmed her candidacy for Governor of New York on her Twitter account.

See her post below:

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2 Comments on ‘Sex and the City’ star Cynthia Nixon running for Governor of New York

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija