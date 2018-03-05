BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Tamadur bint Youssef al-Ramah becomes First Woman Appointed to Top Government Post in Saudi Arabia

05.03.2018 at By 4 Comments

Woman appointed to Top Government Post in Saudi Arabia for the First Time - BellaNaija

Saudi Arabia Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Photo by Nicolas Asfouri – Pool/Getty Images)

A woman, Tamadur bint Youssef al-Ramah, has been appointed to a high-level government post for the first time, Punch reports.

The appointment comes amidst a reshuffling of military and ministry heads.

The military Chief of Staff, Air Defence and land forces heads and senior defence and interior ministry officials were removed in the reshuffling.

Youssef al-Ramah was appointed deputy labour minister, a high-level appointment that is a first for women.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman‘s attempt to tighten his grip on power has involved modernising Saudi Arabia, loosening its rigid Islamic laws.

A ban on women attending football matches and driving was in 2017 expunged, and a 35-year ban on cinemas was also removed.

Photo Credit: Nicolas Asfouri – Pool/Getty Images

4 Comments on Tamadur bint Youssef al-Ramah becomes First Woman Appointed to Top Government Post in Saudi Arabia
  • John March 5, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Crown PrinceMohammed bin Salman‘s attempt to tighten his grip on power has involved modernising Saudi Arabia, loosening its rigid Islamic laws……oh dear,and he thinks it will work for him..if you want to be a dictator that controll all power..doing any of this mushy mushy liberal stuff or trying to please the west ..that will be the end of you…ask Ghadaffi. .It is what it is..I will be suprise if he last for the next 5 years on that throne and that is being generous

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • BlueEyed March 5, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Yo this guy is on a roll, history would be proud of him!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Dayo March 5, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Saudi Arabia is so BACKWARD on gender issues that it does not take much to be considered “progress”. I am sure that if women are allowed to share the same elevators as men, the same shopping mall entrances, or wear colored abayas, it would be trumpeted loudly.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • mz_titilitious March 6, 2018 at 11:29 am

    This prince is so cute …. 😉

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija