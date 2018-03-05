Nigeria’s 2019 Elections “a major priority focus” – U.S. Government

The United States Government has said Nigeria’s 2019 elections is a major priority focus for them, The Cable reports.
This was said by the US Department of State during a briefing on the first trip of Rex Tillerson, U.S. secretary of state, to Africa.
Tillerson is expected to visit Nigeria.
A peaceful and democratic transition is what is the most important, the U.S. government said.
As we look at the 2019 elections, obviously Nigeria, though it’s not this year, that really is a major priority focus, because that’s going to be the third most populous country in the world by 2050.
It has really very complex political issues and ethnic, tribal and security issues.
And that’s an area that we really are focusing on; on how to do a peaceful and democratic transition.
But more important is how to hold governments accountable to the people.
“KNOCK ME DOWN WITH A FEATHER.” IT’S INDEED A WELCOME DEVELOPMENT…
The warning has started coming in. Buhari, rig at your own peril. We are tired go home.
Why? Why Is our election a primary focus for the US. Don’t you have enough problems with your own elections aka Trump and Russia? I hope my people know that “they don’t really care about us”. The US o, China o, everyone is looking for how their own gain, there is no charity!
That is exactly my question!! Why can’t they face their fronts and mind their own crumbling society. Its time to end this neo-colonialism. They should allow us do things our way without chooking their nose in it. After all we all know they don’t have our best interest at heart.
Please, we need partners not meddlesome baby sitters who are only after their own interests. Russia meddled in your election? A taste of your own pill.
@TherealOma, God bless u. These people do not give a crap about us. One mistake is enough…… Abeg let us shine our eyes.