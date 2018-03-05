Nigeria’s 2019 Elections “a major priority focus” – U.S. Government

The United States Government has said Nigeria’s 2019 elections is a major priority focus for them, The Cable reports.

This was said by the US Department of State during a briefing on the first trip of Rex Tillerson, U.S. secretary of state, to Africa.

Tillerson is expected to visit Nigeria.

A peaceful and democratic transition is what is the most important, the U.S. government said.

As we look at the 2019 elections, obviously Nigeria, though it’s not this year, that really is a major priority focus, because that’s going to be the third most populous country in the world by 2050. It has really very complex political issues and ethnic, tribal and security issues. And that’s an area that we really are focusing on; on how to do a peaceful and democratic transition. But more important is how to hold governments accountable to the people.