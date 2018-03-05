BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Black Panther makes $500m, becomes 10th Highest Grossing Movie in the US

05.03.2018 at By 9 Comments

Black Panther makes $500m, becomes 10th Highest Grossing Movie in the US - BellaNaija

And the only way is up!

There’s no stopping Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther” as it is poised to make $500 million domestically in its 3rd weekend in the cinemas.

The movie, according to Marvel Studios news, is expected to make an estimated $66.7 million in its 3rd weekend across US cinemas, bringing its overall total to $502.1 million.

That figure brings “Black Panther” to rank as second place on Marvel Studios’ all-time domestic box office rankings, behind “The Avengers” which made $623.4 million.

The figure also makes it the 10th highest-domestic-grossing movie in history, and will soon pass 9th place, 2017′s “Beauty and the Beast,” which made $504 million domestically.

Wakanda Forever!

9 Comments on Black Panther makes $500m, becomes 10th Highest Grossing Movie in the US
  • Cmbo March 5, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Do the members of the cast continue to get a percentage of the proceeds of profit? Or is it jiust limited to what was negotiated before the shooting of the movie?

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • Teni March 5, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      They will only get it if their deal came with points (percentage of gross profits). Otherwise, it’s only what they got paid. But sometimes, studios give bonuses. For example, James Cameron forfeited his pay when he blew past the Titanic budget but he ended up getting a $100 mill+ bonus.

      Love this! 3
  • Kung Fu Panda March 5, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    WAKANDA FOREVERRRRRR!!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • MrsO March 5, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Some white man somewhere is making the bulk of this profit.

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • Olu March 5, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      Some white man investment the bulk of the capital 🙂

      Love this! 35
  • LemmeRant March 5, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Surprised it didn’t make much more with the way people have been raving about it.

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • BlueEyed March 5, 2018 at 7:48 pm

      English can be tough. “Domestically” was the key term, those sales are in the US alone, which on its own is an achievement seeing that people don’t even go to the cinemas anymore in the US. Now worldwide, BP should be pushing 800M by now, tbh this movie would gross a billion dollars no doubt.

      Love this! 30
  • Anonymous March 6, 2018 at 7:45 am

    The bulk of movie sales for BP is going to be in the US. That’s how they call the results of even our elections when only 75% returns are in. Authentic statistics and raw math. They have the real data.Contrary to what Naijas tell themselves, the number of movie theaters in one US county or even mayoralty exceeds the entire movie viewing centers in Nigeria which is the most populous African country. Most blacks in Nigeria and other African countries won’t watch it in movie theaters. It’s partly the reality of African poverty which makes this movie a fairy tale history making movie in the midst of such decrepit leadership on the continent. The country with the most percentage of middle to affluent blacks is still the US. Ok maybe a lot will watch it in U.K. Which is just the size of a nice sized state here. We deride AA as “akatas” but google what they’ve done in spite of their racial oppression. AA community and African Immigrant community still has the highest no of middle class blacks. I’m not talking oil block recipients and runs girls and briefcase CEOs.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Anonymous March 6, 2018 at 7:46 am

    The data put out will be updated devoid of sentiments which allows cattle to count as part of the Nigerian population figures. It’s math. Pure statistics and math. No magomago

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija