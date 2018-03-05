Black Panther makes $500m, becomes 10th Highest Grossing Movie in the US

And the only way is up!
There’s no stopping Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther” as it is poised to make $500 million domestically in its 3rd weekend in the cinemas.
The movie, according to Marvel Studios news, is expected to make an estimated $66.7 million in its 3rd weekend across US cinemas, bringing its overall total to $502.1 million.
That figure brings “Black Panther” to rank as second place on Marvel Studios’ all-time domestic box office rankings, behind “The Avengers” which made $623.4 million.
The figure also makes it the 10th highest-domestic-grossing movie in history, and will soon pass 9th place, 2017′s “Beauty and the Beast,” which made $504 million domestically.
Wakanda Forever!
Do the members of the cast continue to get a percentage of the proceeds of profit? Or is it jiust limited to what was negotiated before the shooting of the movie?
They will only get it if their deal came with points (percentage of gross profits). Otherwise, it’s only what they got paid. But sometimes, studios give bonuses. For example, James Cameron forfeited his pay when he blew past the Titanic budget but he ended up getting a $100 mill+ bonus.
WAKANDA FOREVERRRRRR!!
Some white man somewhere is making the bulk of this profit.
Some white man investment the bulk of the capital 🙂
Surprised it didn’t make much more with the way people have been raving about it.
English can be tough. “Domestically” was the key term, those sales are in the US alone, which on its own is an achievement seeing that people don’t even go to the cinemas anymore in the US. Now worldwide, BP should be pushing 800M by now, tbh this movie would gross a billion dollars no doubt.
The bulk of movie sales for BP is going to be in the US. That’s how they call the results of even our elections when only 75% returns are in. Authentic statistics and raw math. They have the real data.Contrary to what Naijas tell themselves, the number of movie theaters in one US county or even mayoralty exceeds the entire movie viewing centers in Nigeria which is the most populous African country. Most blacks in Nigeria and other African countries won’t watch it in movie theaters. It’s partly the reality of African poverty which makes this movie a fairy tale history making movie in the midst of such decrepit leadership on the continent. The country with the most percentage of middle to affluent blacks is still the US. Ok maybe a lot will watch it in U.K. Which is just the size of a nice sized state here. We deride AA as “akatas” but google what they’ve done in spite of their racial oppression. AA community and African Immigrant community still has the highest no of middle class blacks. I’m not talking oil block recipients and runs girls and briefcase CEOs.
The data put out will be updated devoid of sentiments which allows cattle to count as part of the Nigerian population figures. It’s math. Pure statistics and math. No magomago