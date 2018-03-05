BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Zenith Bank to launch Quick Response Bot for Digital Accounts & Payments in Partnership with Facebook & Mastercard

05.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Zenith Bank QR botForemost Nigerian Financial Institution, Zenith Bank Plc has confirmed that it is in a strategic partnership with Facebook and Mastercard to launch a Masterpass QR bot for Facebook messenger, that will enable Nigerian businesses set up digital accounts and accept QR payments. QR Payments (Quick Response Payments) will allow individuals and small business make and receive payments in real time via Facebook Messenger.

According to the MD/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Peter Amangbo, ‘the Bank is partnering with Facebook and Mastercard to introduce Masterpass QR as a means of driving financial inclusion and creating a new payment ecosystem for MSMEs and consumers. This initiative will help us encourage financial inclusion within the country in line with the strategic thrust of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Buyers and sellers now meet and conclude transactions in-store, online and on social media, so we are ensuring payments can also be made on these platforms via QR codes, without having to log onto other solutions or even take a break from what you are doing on Facebook’

The Bank CEO further stated that Zenith Bank is focused on digital collaborations and innovations that will enable it’s audiences to fit banking into their lifestyles, make payments more seamless and promote business growth. The Bank plans to roll out the new QR Payments offering to its customers in Nigeria and other African countries where it has business footprints.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija