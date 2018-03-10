BellaNaija

Tiwa Savage and JamJam are Twinning in these Photos 😍

10.03.2018 at By 7 Comments

Music star Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil ‘JamJam’ Balogun, are twinning in these photos she shared on social media today and we are so here for it.

The mother and son strike a pose on the streets of London in a matching set of sweat pants and joggers.

Photo Credit: @Kenvshots_

  • Mrs chidukane March 11, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Tiwa no longer wears her ring and hasn’t even mentioned her husband by mistake for sometime now. I’m not being messy oh or wishing them bad. I’m just asking.

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • memebaby March 11, 2018 at 3:19 am

      i hope she divorces him.. nobody wants a liability… sorry not sorry.. live your best life ms tiwa.

      Love this! 23
  • Anon March 11, 2018 at 3:04 am

    Keep on asking!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Wii March 11, 2018 at 5:47 am

    I think she will be alright divorcing him. We just do not need to know about it.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • omomo March 11, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    jam jam is soooo cute please have more babies tiwa …you hope she divorces him?? when you are not in her house or heart ?? i fear una

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Lilo March 11, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    She should go and ask Elohor. Hehehe

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Lilo March 11, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Don’t mind her. Like we all didn’t know his recent facade as a good husband and father is a result of him being pumped full of medication. You can’t use Tom Ford suit to cover madness. Oshi ati iranu. Someone dragged you and your mother from Lagos enter iseyin local government and back and you think they can be normal again by some prescription meds? Abeeeeeeggggi!

    Love this! 9 Reply
