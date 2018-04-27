Corps Member dies in Kwara NYSC Camp

A serving corps member in Kwara state, identified as Eva who was undergoing the mandatory 3-week orientation at the Yikpata camp has died. The deceased was a graduate of Oil & Gas Engineering from the University of Port Harcourt.
She was said to have slumped on the parade ground and was attended to at the camp’s health clinic, before she was referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital. Sadly, she was confirmed dead at the hospital.
Eva’s friend posted about her death on her Instagram page.
In an internal release by one of the leaders of the corps members, Eva was said to have died of internal bleed for an undisclosed illness, according to the Camp Director.
See the release below:
In view of the recent event(s) on camp, a few concerned corp members, myself inclusive approached the camp director and other officials to table some pressing issues, particularly on the sad demise of our fellow corp member, Ms Chukwu Eva.
Many events have happened within the short interval of the news, notably the rage among friends of the deceased and other corp members as well as an incident involving an embittered corp member at the camp clinic.
It is with the realization that a protest could loom and that many things would go haphazard, we went to the authority. We also approached them on the news that was spreading rapidly amongst us about a herdsman spotted with ammunition within the camp.
The camp director listened to our agitation that was a blend of fury, but with respect for constituted authority. He was visibly agitated too and gave us particular reasons why we lost dear Eva. She was said to have died of internal bleeding, queried to a cause I would keep a secret for respect to Eva. The bleeding was the cause of the edema(swelling) that Eva had in her limbs. Eva was confirmed dead at Ilorin(Teaching hospital) having been rushed there with an ambulance.
He noted that against previous years where only medical corp members managed the clinic, professionals from the general and teaching hospitals were attendant to her until she was referred.
It is so sad that we lost a potential leader, but we pray her soul rests in peace.
On the issue of the supposed herdsman, the director said it was a non-uniformed policeman parading with ammunition. Notwithstanding, he had called the commissioner of police as well as ensured deployment of 11 local vigilante who had gone round with ammunitions to check the camp. He noted they know the terrain of the camp well since they are indigenes. He also said the efforts would be in synchrony with that of the 97 military and paramilitary personnel in the camp.
Notably in his argument was the fact that the camp has received very little attention from the state government. Said Kwara camp is only better than Abia camp in the whole country. One reason why the governor hasn’t visited the camp. Sadly, all concerns tabled to the state government have remained futile to date.
We requested for leniency in how the security personnel treat us, and he had made a promise to that effect. However, fellow corp members, it is expedient that we take good care of ourselves. We should report to the camp clinic early to avoid disastrous outcomes. And we should do so in good faith and not pretence.
In 13 days time, we’re out of here. We shall remain strong without any casualty.
This report is unbiased and based on evidence.
God bless.
Tony (Platoon 9)
The NYSC is yet to release a statement on the corps member’s demise.
Listen to your body pleaseeeeeee. If it says stop, please stop. Don’t try to push harder than your heart can carry.
Again, what is the point of this Nysc? does it really serve its purpose? or we should aim at scrapping it. Sigh!
the purpose of nysc was meant when it was newly introduced not any more again,couple with crisis in the northern part of the country
Correction. The camps are not state owned properties. They are owned and run by the NYSC which is a federal run organisation
I disagree Ada,some are owned by the State Government and used by NYSC for the orientation camp. The one in Paiko, Niger State was definitely state owned; they had to send the kids home on holiday to accommodate us for 3 weeks.
Honestly i don’t see the need for that NYSC ,It should be scrapped since the govt can’t even take care of the corp members very well.
What internal bleeding? Nigerians self. How does internal bleeding lead to edema? Her heart was failing clearly because it could not efficiently circulate blood away from the extremities. ? but that could be a secondary cause of death?
Perhaps she had an ectopic pregnancy hence why they don’t want to publicise the exact cause due to stigma….
I served in Kwara. Yikpata camp is just too far from everywhere. It’s almost 2 hours to get to university of Ilorin teaching hospital. During my time in 2006, one of the corpers with sickle cell suddenly took ill and had to be rushed to the hospital. It was then it dawned on the CD that they wouldn’t be able to cope if more cases like that occurred.
He then announced that ppl with medical issues can leave and return for POP. Living with Sickle Cell myself, I left the next day. Do you know like 3 days after I got home I was so ill I landed in Luth for almost two weeks. I kept imaging what would have happened if I didn’t leave the day I did. I was still in hospital the day of POP. It was my bro that went to collect my redeployment letter for me.
Left to me NYSC should have been scrapped years ago. Its doing more harm than good. May her soul rest in peace. So sad