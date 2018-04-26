“He could not go on any longer” – Avicii’s Family Releases Statement Following Death

The family of Swedish Producer and DJ Avicii, real name Tim Bergling has released a statement concerning his death.
Avicii passed away last week, and the cause of death is yet to be determined. However, in the statement issued by his family, they imply he took his own life.
According to Variety, their Swedish-speaking source says a police report is expected in the coming days.
Read the statement bekow:
Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.
An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.
Then he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.
He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness.
He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.
Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.
Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.
The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you,
Your family
Wow. Very sad. Mental illness is real. Actually, I believe that highly talented peeps like Avicii, Whitney, prince & Michael Jackson are chased by demons because they have very rare gifts that can be used to summon people to God’s glory. See how 900 people went to church in the name of Beyonce.
When they lose their spiritual anchor the demons consume them. I almost feel they bear the spirits of the choristers of heaven. Oh well.
Depression is real. RIP
He was not depressed o…
He was just in a career that was bigger than him…he loved music no doubt, he made amazing beats, he was a genius but he didn’t have the total personality for the kind of success that came with him. So he drank a lot to be sociable/ to be able to face the constantly over excited crowd he faced and unfortunately his body got sick from it.
My believe is that he probably was not 100% healthy strong to begin with cos there are more people in the world who drink more than he did and are still alive and not suffering from Pancreatitis.
God rest his gentle soul! Avicii ?
Hian!
I am so sorry to hear this. I pray God grants the family strength. After getting to the heights of success and desires, you still feel the void as a human being. I have been praying to God to show me his blue print for my life. That is the path to peace. Jesus is the way. I am almost shedding tears. The pressure is real. Only God can help us to stay mentally balanced. Clinical medicine has different names out there. Man is a tripartite being. Every area must be balanced. Sincerely so sorry. This was a talent.
@All,
Good morning dear ALL,
it is SAD that he had to take his PRECIOUS life, I am sorry for his FAMILY. However I would like to POINT OUT that TOO much FAKE-NESS is NOT good, in FACT there is SLAVERY in FAKING your life, trying to IMPRESS others by ALL means as this brings TOO much PRESSURE on your POOR SHOULDERS and you might become SUICIDAL. PLEASE try to be JUST YOU, be AUTHENTIC and STOP any NONSENSE competition with others. Your HAPPINESS matters… BE YOU and DO JUST YOU… Have a GREAT Friday and stay BLESSED 🙂
It still boils down to the purpose for which you were created. We all came here naked but not empty. God made deposits for us to do work here on earth and go to our rewards. The reason I am saying this is because if you do just you, there is that insatiable you that won’t be satisfied. This Adamic nature is competitive and has many weaknesses, we need to bring it under God and this is why I remain alarmed at the move to get God out of our lives in this generation. Acting like we have it all figured out much more than the ancient of days. Life itself is difficult to live alone without God. Don’t be deceived by what you see. Many people you feel are well put together have joined cults to handle life ( caveat: not saying that is the case with this man. Please don’t hear me wrong. I am just buttressing my point with a good example) and you can’t know until the demands to cultism overpowers them, you won’t know until some get on their dead beds and this is why you must be who God wants you to be. Someone can be an example or mentor but this idea of wanted to be exactly like someone else is shrouded in chronic inferiority complex. Ask your maker, your manufacturer for His purpose and He will show you. It is not hard, instead of living by trial and error. You could regret a decision that looked good today. I have been there. Learn from instructions not by experience. Experience is a mean teacher. Sometimes it leads to death and others learn from your own bad experience. Get it right with God early and initially.
Good afternoon dear BROTHER. I assume you were RESPONDING to my first comment and I would like to CLARIFY some points because I feel you got me WRONG or may be I did NOT express myself the way I really wanted.
1- “It still boils down to the purpose for which you were created. We all came here naked but not empty. God made deposits for us to do work here on earth and go to our rewards” :=> I TOTALLY agree with you here. I am a Christian even though NOT “perfect” and I believe that we ALL have a MISSION on earth, a PURPOSE to fulfil and the BIG challenge is to IDENTIFY that ASSIGNMENT/MISSION/PURPOSE.
2- ” The reason I am saying this is because if you do just you, there is that insatiable you that won’t be satisfied” :=> You are ABSOLUTELY right but when I say JUST DO YOU I am NOT saying you should MESS around or live an UNGODLY life, NO not at all. Many are living a FAKE life. They want to BELONG so much that they PRETEND to be what they are NOT. Those people are actually the TARGET ONES my first comment was addressed to. When I say JUST DO YOU I mean STOP FAKING it, BE who you TRULY are, be REAL. Let me take an example to support my point. A couple of weeks ago there was this “INSTAGRAM STAR” from an AFRICAN country living in UK who was NOT able to gather money for her visa FEES. She even came up with a GOFUNDME idea. That SAME lady used to FAKE that she is “RICH”, she was INTENTIONALLY misleading people with a FAKE richness and this is how she put UNNECESSARY pressure on her POOR shoulders. What about being REAL? Being WHO you really ARE????
I hope my first comment is BETTER understood now. Have a GREAT day and stay BLESSEED 🙂 🙂 🙂
@Grace of God. I understand your first comment better now. It is just so sad. Another thing that can help is watching out and not moving with the wrong crowd because bad communication corrupts good manners. Pressure is not age specific, even some old people put themselves on pressure by encouraging their grandchildren to copy that of their contemporaries when they can just ask the maker of all mankind about his original intention. Pressure is real brother . I get your point. God bless you bro and perfect all that concerns us all. I am also depending on Him for grace and strength not to fall because it is not so difficult to fall.
Hmmm. See how brothers canvassed and organized points. God values all the people he made o. Some people would have insulted themselves on Bella on top this issue. Grace of God and John, keep being good examples of Christianity. You explained without cursing. Lovely.
So so sad. 28 was just too young.