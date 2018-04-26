BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Bill Cosby found Guilty of All Sexual Assault Charges against Him

26.04.2018 at By 5 Comments

American comedian Bill Cosby has been found guilty by a jury on three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Andrea Constant, after she accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her inside his home nearly 14 years ago.

This was the second trial for Cosby on these charges; as the the first one, held last year, ended in a mistrial.

According to New York Times, even though more than 50 women came forward with sexual assault claims against Cosby, the alleged assault of Constand had been the only one contested in court partly due to the short statute of limitations on sexual assault spread across various states in America.

Cosby was found guilty on all three counts — penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant — which are felonies, each punishable by up to 10 years in state prison, though the sentences could be served concurrently.

The Judge, Steven O’Neill has yet to announce a date for sentencing, but state law requires it’s within 100 days of a conviction.

5 Comments on Bill Cosby found Guilty of All Sexual Assault Charges against Him
  • Engoz April 26, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    What a life. Because of your penis…
    It remains R-Kelly.

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • Onyinyechukwu April 26, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    “penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant”,..
    Okotorigba!!!.. ?‍♀️…
    Okwa nkea bu confirmed curriculum vitae..
    Tufiakwa!

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • kramer April 27, 2018 at 7:13 am

    hmmm…Hope Bill Clinton will be Next

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Nuellla April 27, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Married women take note! Husband or not…if you like have 100 children together..rape is rape and he should be jailed…liberate yourself from abuse…most of which happens in the marriage context…no means NO!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Asoge Atelier April 27, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    wow

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija