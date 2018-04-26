BellaNaija

Another 7 killed by Herdsmen in Benue Church

26.04.2018 at By 2 Comments

Another 7 have been killed by Fulani Herdsmen in a church in Benue State, The Cable reports.

A source had reportedly said the herdsmen invaded the church on Thursday, 2 days after 19 were killed in another church in the state, and a day after 22 were killed in Guma Local Government.

They invaded three villages in Mbamondo, Logo Local Government, Richard Nyajo, chairman of the local government said.

They had reportedly attacked a school and a church very early in the morning, opening fire on people sleeping.

Seven dead bodies have been recovered from the killings, Nyajo said.

2 Comments on Another 7 killed by Herdsmen in Benue Church
  • NG April 26, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Benue people, learn to live with your brothers…No, it’s Gaddafi ‘s men from Libya, they are killing the whole world…nooo, they are El-Rufai’s paid-off cattle owners…..And the body count mounts while the body language continues to embolden.
    We saw it coming…we were helpless…propaganda won.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Tincan April 26, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Father Lord, is this the new guise for BH? May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace. May their killers never know peace in Jesus name. Ahn ahn.

    Love this! 11 Reply
