BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

22 People reportedly killed in Benue State by Suspected Fulani Herdsmen

25.04.2018 at By 3 Comments

Another 22 reportedly killed in Benue State | BellaNaijaAccording to The Cable, another 22 people have been killed in Benue State by people suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen.

Dickson Taki, a member of the house of representatives from Benue State, said this while addressing the plenary on Wednesday.

According to him, residents of a community in Guma Local Government in the wee hours of the morning, around 6 AM, woke to the attackers.

The attack comes just a day after 19 people were killed in a church in the state.

According to Taki, several were injured in the attack.

3 Comments on 22 People reportedly killed in Benue State by Suspected Fulani Herdsmen
  • Lailatu April 25, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Please God let Buhari not come back in 2019.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • gbaskelebo April 25, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    This carnage, this harvest of tears and blood, may the pain these beasts have caused pierce them a thousand times and may their creed have no followers anymore.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • tunmi April 27, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Where is the Benue police? The benue governor? the Benue senators and congresspeople?

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija