22 People reportedly killed in Benue State by Suspected Fulani Herdsmen

According to The Cable, another 22 people have been killed in Benue State by people suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen.

Dickson Taki, a member of the house of representatives from Benue State, said this while addressing the plenary on Wednesday.

According to him, residents of a community in Guma Local Government in the wee hours of the morning, around 6 AM, woke to the attackers.

The attack comes just a day after 19 people were killed in a church in the state.

According to Taki, several were injured in the attack.