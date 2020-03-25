Here’s Why the Presidency has Restricted Villa Coverage to 13 Media Houses + Other Coronavirus Updates from Nigeria

Amid the daily report of new cases of the infected, every Nigerian state is working effortlessly to ensure everyone is safe and healthy. More states in Nigeria have taken the outbreak seriously.

Here’s all that has happened.

The Number of Confirmed Cases in Nigeria raised to 46

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is still on the rise, as two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, raising the country’s total number to 46.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) shared that the two new cases are in Lagos state and Osun state.

Lagos has so far reported 30 cases of the virus, FCT has reported 8, Ogun has reported 3, while Oyo, Ekiti, Bauchi, Osun and Edo states have one case each. There are currently 43 active cases, two have been discharged and one death has been reported.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet Currently;

Lagos- 30

FCT- 8

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1

Osun-1 Total: 46 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 25, 2020

Presidency restricts Villa coverage to 13 media houses

A statement issued by the Director of Information at the State House, Attah Esa says that there will a restriction of coverages in the statehouse, to only 13 media houses in compliance with the “social distancing” rule and ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people.

According to Punch, the restriction takes effect today, Wednesday, March 25, and will be in place “until further notice as the coronavirus incident indicates.”

The 13 media houses granted access to the villa are; Deutsche Welle, NTA, Channels TV, TVC, FRCN, VON, NAN, The Sun, ThisDay, Leadership, Daily Trust, The Guardian and Vanguard.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo under self-isolation

Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande, shared that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has gone into self-isolation.

In the photo shared, Yemi Osinbajo is seen sitting separately from everyone on one seat inside the council chambers where the Federal Executive Council meetings are held.

Laolu wrote:

VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing. Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols. Photo: Tolani Alli https://twitter.com/akandeoj/status/1242524554637049858?s=20

Jack Ma ‘s donation arrives in Nigeria

Founder and executive chairman of Alibaba, Jack Ma donated masks, test kits and protective suits to Nigeria (and all countries in Africa) to help the fight against coronavirus.

The philanthropist said in a statement tweeted on Monday, March 16, that Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba foundation will donate to 54 African countries, this includes 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields, that is a total of 1.1 million testing kits, six million masks, and 60,000 protective suits and face shields.

They will also work with local medical institutions in Africa to provide online training material for coronavirus clinical treatments.

Lagos State shuts down Markets to reduce social gathering

The Lagos state government has ordered the closure of all markets in the state except those selling food, water, drugs and other essentials, starting from Thursday, March 26 till Wednesday, April 1.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a press briefing on Tuesday, March 24.

Here’s the full statement:

COVID-19: SANWO-OLU SHUTS DOWN MARKET, REDUCES SOCIAL, RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS TO 25 PERSONS …Lagos Not On Lockdown, Gov Insists …Drug Shops, Food Sellers Not Affected By Directive Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, took more restrictive measures to break the cycle of transmission of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed all markets and stores trading in non-essential commodities to close for seven days. The directive takes effect from Thursday, March 26.

Also, the Governor reduced the number of people that must participate in a public gathering at any given time from 50 to 25.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that he had instructed the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, to close all High and Magistrate courts across the State from Thursday to support the efforts being made to stop the epidemic.

Other public places shut by the Government include parks, playgrounds and recreational centres within the State, regardless of ownership. In a televised briefing after State’s Security Council meeting held at the State House in Marina, Sawno-Olu said the restrictive measures were necessary, given the rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos. He said the directive should not be seen a lockdown on business activities in the State. The directives, the Governor said, did not affect pharmacy shops and all markets where food stuffs are traded. Eateries and restaurants must not accept eat-in customers; they are to serve food in take-away packages, the Governor said. Sanwo-Olu said the Government would be opening markets in schools across the State where food items could be purchased in the restrictive period to prevent panic buying. He said the guidelines would be reviewed after it lapses for next line of action. The Governor said the State had been proactive and prompt in tracking, isolating and managing the suspected cases, adding that the conditions of all confirmed cases were stable at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Yaba.

Benue State orders the closure of its Government House

On Tuesday, the Benue Executive Council (EXCO) announced the closure of its Government House for two weeks following the spread of Coronavirus. The State Governor, Samuel Ortom made the announcement during a press briefing in Makurdi.

According to the Guardian, Ortom appealed to those who travelled outside the country, especially to countries with a high incidence rate of the viral attack, ” to self-isolate and notify health officials for immediate medical evaluation”.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Anthony Ijohor was also present at the press briefing shared that:

All workers below grade level 13 were to operate in their respective homes while those on essential services were excluded from the stay at the home directive, only staff that provided essential services would be allowed access into the complex within the period.

Two additional quarantine centres are opened in the state and approved the sum of N50 million for the procurement of safety kits at the centres.

He said the government advised Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) to shift its proposed council polls slated for March 28 for two weeks.

The state response team have been asked to intensify publicity on the preventive measures of the pandemic while pointing out that motor parks would also be sensitized.

