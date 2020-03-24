Connect with us

Were You an Attendee at #AMVCA7? Here's What You Need to Do

BellaNaija.com

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Commissioner for Health of Lagos State, Akin Abayomi is informing everyone who attended the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos, to please self isolate immediately.

One of the confirmed cases was at the event and anyone might have made contact with the person.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Akin Abayomi wrote:

#COVID19 Lagos
I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at
@EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.

Attendees at the said event are therefo advised to:
1️⃣observe strict self- isolation.
2️⃣ call our #TollFree line 08000corona if they notice any of the #COVID19 related symptoms
3️⃣ Let’s #TakeResponsibility by practicing #SocialDistancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Celebrities like Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Toke Makinwa have already confirmed that they are self-isolating and they have urged others to do the same.

