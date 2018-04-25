Donald Duke describes Okonjo-Iweala’s comment in new book as “Demeaning”

Former governor of Cross River State Donald Duke has addressed an issue discussed by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in her new book “Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines.”
Okonjo-Iweala, in her book, talked about a conversation she had with Duke where he asked that she not serve under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.
He had asked this to deny the administration credibility, she wrote, and so that it would be “weak and not succeed.”
Duke, replying in a statement released on his Twitter, wrote that they had spoken as friends, and it was demeaning for the former finance minister to publish a private conversation.
He added that nowhere had he mentioned credibility, and it was just 2 friends discussing careers.
Dear Nigerian Youths.. Thank you for your comcerns . Attached is my response regarding Ngozi's… pic.twitter.com/IbQi75q7t5
— Donald Duke (@Donald_Duke) April 25, 2018
Ngozi na true Duke talk? Na wah o…
This man is a very serious dissapointment. Which politician can one trust in this country for God’s sake? The way many used to hold this closet rogue in high esteem, thank God for this revelation. To think that he was willing to sabotage the country just because he was doing the bidding of his masters. Southerners are just terrible. How many Hausa-Fulanis would do that to their fellow one? Shame.
I am sorry, I disagree that southerners are terrible. Donald Duke is terrible full stop. That level of generalisation is unacceptable.
I personally think it is in bad taste for NOI to take a private conversation and air it like that. Then again it is her biography… However colleagues/friends have these kind of conversations, someone comes to meet me about a place or someone I work or have worked with and i state my personal opinion of the place or person respectively… it does not always have to be positive. Based on my experience i advise you to go or not to go… or advance with caution… either way i may be wrong…. or right.
Nothing to see here…
I’m with you on this.
My rule of thumb is that no matter who you are if something leaves my mouth, I will be ready to profess it in public, even if I prefer not to. People should weigh their words. You only share words if you will be able to defend them when they are spoken in public. Otherwise, dont share.
If you people really know the man, Donald Duke, you will shiver. NOI could have done without publishing this but you best believe this is barely a fraction of what Donald said to her. He never wanted another from the South South to be president if not him. The man is greedy and underhanded; little wonder why he and Obasanjo are able to coexist and he is always trailing OBJ.
Ambition is not necessarily a bad thing… based on the way Nigerian politics currently works he knows that if South South “turn” comes and it is not him it may never get to him in his life time if we are working strictly on zoning crap they do and not competence. So i don’t blame him for wanting to be President over GEJ… people skim at work as well. I will add that if it is based on pedigree, competence and antecedence as state governors alone.. GEJ does not hold a candle to Donald Duke and honestly this is coming from someone that careless for both of them…
If someone less competent and qualified than me is passed off for a promotion at work it will pain me (forget all that church grace and favour etc me too am I forbidden from being graced or favored) … sometimes these things are not just black and white like we make it seem, these people are human beings like us and politics is like work to them… good or bad.
However on Character assessment I cannot say too much about that.
Donald Duke I don support you enough today… Kinglsey Mongalu or Sowore are my likely candidates this election… I like you but you are a serial politician we are tired of your kind. But you over PMB if that was all the choice I have.
Really? Tell us more. I used to like him but there was a childishness that struck me in the eyes when I read his response to Ngozi that tore right through whatever golden image I had of him. He suddenly sounded like Donald T. He sounded like a man child whining because his gossip was shared. His last sentence was what did it for me. At that point I was thinking so what was your premise for telling her not to work with Jonathan? Donald Duke, dont forget that we are still thinking deeply about your connection to the Duke brothers of Calabar, yeah the slave trader ones who soon enough suffered the fate of the slaves they were selling. Are you a descendant? This ya social media post has unscaled my eyes. I used to praise you but now I question who you really are.
I know she has supporters but to me NOI was a disappointment and now this piecemeal snippets of legally murky and blah blah conversations. She most likely succeeded because of the team of 2003-2007. I remember even oby did a lot to fight corruption, Ribadu did his own also.. Her second time around, it was obvious she ended up hating the job, a dedicated team was not there and she was a disappointment, her ego probably still thinks it was never her fault, non of it.. At one point I wish she could get the world bank presidency job and just leave. I doubt she did not give up and inadvertently doing her friends? bidding.