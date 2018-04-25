BellaNaija

#Kanye2024: Kanye West’s ‘Keep America Great’ posters pop up around Chicago & LA

25.04.2018 at By 7 Comments

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 24: A #Kanye2024 Keep America Great poster is seen on April 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Remember the 2015 VMAs when Kanye West said he’d be running for president in 2020?

Well, forget that! Posters of the rapper/designer have popped up all over Chicago and Los Angeles saying Keep America Great.

West, who is currently on a roll on Twitter, declaring his support for Donald Trump and discussing his designs, has acknowledged the posters.

It seems though that they actually do not come from his camp.

The posters are said to be the work of anonymous street artists. In a statement released on thegatewaypundit, the artists said:

Kanye West tore a hole in the fabric of reality this weekend by recognizing the wisdom of YouTuber Candace Owens in the most publicly unfiltered way possible, via Twitter. Donald Trump has proved to all Americans that clarity of vision and the ability to persuade are much stronger assets for a President than political experience. Kanye appears to get this more than anyone else out there. Candace Owens is fighting for individual sovereignty, self-responsibility and being recognized by Kanye is a watershed moment for this country. We don’t know if Kanye wants to be President, Trump has proved that it creates a huge amount of enemies, but recognizing universal cultural truths is something that cultural icons are better at than politicians, it’s how they build success.

Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

7 Comments on #Kanye2024: Kanye West’s ‘Keep America Great’ posters pop up around Chicago & LA
  • Nigerian Celebrity News April 26, 2018 at 3:58 am

    That Kanye West supports Donald Trump is amazing to start with in the first place.

    As per his political ambition, i did say he is a distraction at best.

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • Baymax April 26, 2018 at 10:19 am

      That’s what people said about Trump.

      Now he’s POTUS.

      Love this! 15
  • Marsala April 26, 2018 at 7:06 am

    Like play, like play oooooo. Nothing should be taken for granted oooo. Anything thing can happen in this Amurikahhhh.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • keke driver April 26, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Mad man.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Damo Aliogo April 26, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Kanye is entitled to what he wants to believe, we all have freedom of thought, but please let us also have a right to challenge peoples thoughts when we disagree with them, it doesn’t have to turn violent. Having read the articles below and seen other testimonies from a victim and a witness (Maxine Brown) I disagree with Kanye, because the evidence is that Trump and his father’s organisation made it a policy that black people will not be housed, even if it was the law that you couldn’t discriminate against people based on race. Here is the article and video as evidence.

    http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/donald-trump-dad-don-rent-n-s-1963-article-1.2774947

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hme351wP2dk&t=219s

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Cocolette April 26, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Hahaha… Two people with narcissistic personality disorder… Interesting to watch

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • David April 27, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Nicely said @cocolette

    Love this! 1 Reply
