Kanye2024: Kanye West’s ‘Keep America Great’ posters pop up around Chicago & LA

Remember the 2015 VMAs when Kanye West said he’d be running for president in 2020?
Well, forget that! Posters of the rapper/designer have popped up all over Chicago and Los Angeles saying Keep America Great.
West, who is currently on a roll on Twitter, declaring his support for Donald Trump and discussing his designs, has acknowledged the posters.
It seems though that they actually do not come from his camp.
The posters are said to be the work of anonymous street artists. In a statement released on thegatewaypundit, the artists said:
Kanye West tore a hole in the fabric of reality this weekend by recognizing the wisdom of YouTuber Candace Owens in the most publicly unfiltered way possible, via Twitter. Donald Trump has proved to all Americans that clarity of vision and the ability to persuade are much stronger assets for a President than political experience. Kanye appears to get this more than anyone else out there. Candace Owens is fighting for individual sovereignty, self-responsibility and being recognized by Kanye is a watershed moment for this country. We don’t know if Kanye wants to be President, Trump has proved that it creates a huge amount of enemies, but recognizing universal cultural truths is something that cultural icons are better at than politicians, it’s how they build success.
Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
That Kanye West supports Donald Trump is amazing to start with in the first place.
As per his political ambition, i did say he is a distraction at best.
That’s what people said about Trump.
Now he’s POTUS.
Like play, like play oooooo. Nothing should be taken for granted oooo. Anything thing can happen in this Amurikahhhh.
Mad man.
Kanye is entitled to what he wants to believe, we all have freedom of thought, but please let us also have a right to challenge peoples thoughts when we disagree with them, it doesn’t have to turn violent. Having read the articles below and seen other testimonies from a victim and a witness (Maxine Brown) I disagree with Kanye, because the evidence is that Trump and his father’s organisation made it a policy that black people will not be housed, even if it was the law that you couldn’t discriminate against people based on race. Here is the article and video as evidence.
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/donald-trump-dad-don-rent-n-s-1963-article-1.2774947
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hme351wP2dk&t=219s
Hahaha… Two people with narcissistic personality disorder… Interesting to watch
Nicely said @cocolette