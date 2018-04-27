Get Access to Premium Healthcare Services for as Low as N12,000 with AXA Mansard Health

The nation’s leading healthcare insurance company, AXA Mansard Health, duly regulated by NHIS, and member of the AXA Mansard Group has launched a new health plan called “Easy Care health insurance plan” to help Nigerians access affordable and quality health plan.

With the new Easy Care health insurance plan, subscribers can with as low as N12,000 have premium access to various health care services which include, In and Out Patient Care, General and Specialist Consultation; X-Rays; Laboratory & Diagnostic Tests. Other health care benefits accessible to subscribers on the plan are NPI Immunizations; Prescribed Medicines & Drugs; Accidents & Emergencies; Dental care; Evacuation of patients to the hospital; HIV/AIDS – to the Extent of Diagnosis and Treatment at Free Specialist Centres nationwide.

Speaking on the newly introduced health plan, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Health, Tope Adeniyi noted that, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Easy Care health plan to our customers with the assurances of superior service delivery. With this plan, our customers will have access to the hospitals in their area of choice. Also, they have an additional opportunity of selecting the hospital of their choice from their dashboard on MyAXA Mobile app, where they can search for and book a hospital”.

According to Adeniyi, asides from all the various medical services offered on the plan, customers would also be able to beat long queues, request an out of pocket reimbursement and access the 24/7 Customer Contact Centre. Customers can also select a payment option by either paying for a full year or half year health cover and enjoy access to a growing list of over 30 hospitals nationwide.

“AXA Mansard is renowned to be at the forefront of health improvement and the company has continued to make a difference in the lives of her customers through their other offerings in investment and pension administration in Nigeria”, he added.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content