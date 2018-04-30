BellaNaija

BN Beauty: Meet the 20 Finalists competing in the 2018 Miss Tourism Nigeria Pageant ?

30.04.2018

It’s that time of the year when beauty pageants begin!

The 20 finalists for the 2018 Miss Tourism Nigeria beauty pageant have been unveiled as the platform prepares to crown the 7th title holder.

This year, fans can immediately vote for their favorite finalists to make it into the top 12. Click here to vote.

See the 20 contestants below.

18 Comments on BN Beauty: Meet the 20 Finalists competing in the 2018 Miss Tourism Nigeria Pageant ?
  • Chibaby April 30, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Fine girls! Great concept! Same weave? LOL

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • Elda Lomo April 30, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Miss IMO all the wayyyy

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • Naija Rising April 30, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Awww I know Natalie Okerengwo (Miss Imo), go girl ??? you deserve this crown ? . Beautiful, jovial, smart, intelligent . A queen indeed!

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Kelly Chisom Amadi April 30, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    The ever radiant and flawless Danielle Salem David
    Miss Kaduna pls vote for her she’s a real queen.. Amazing personality and a life changer

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Kelly Chisom Amadi April 30, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Miss Kaduna all the way

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Kelly Chisom Amadi April 30, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Danielle Salem David
    Miss Kaduna

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Jiblow April 30, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Miss Imo is a medical doctor, smart ,pretty, has international modelling exposure, multilingual…vote for her pls. She won’t let us down!

    Love this! 39 Reply
    • Kelechi May 1, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      Lol, same with Miss Delta, Medical Doctor, an international model and multilingual

      Love this! 33
  • The Real Oma April 30, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Awwwn, so much chocolatey goodness ??

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Okubo Eghi-Osuo April 30, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Miss Kaduna- Danielle Salem, a spirited and focus fellow, ride on babe we got your back.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Onyinyechukwu April 30, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Miss Edo face be like..”I don’t know what I’m doing here but heck a’ma pose still”..?
    Kinda looks clueless and taken by surprise..
    Gotta love them ..Good luck hot chocolates.❤

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Nelly David April 30, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Miss Kaduna for the crown. She’s beautiful in and out and she’s the real queen for the crown.

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Nelly David April 30, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Danielle Salem you got outr support everyday. go girl!!!

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • xtra May 1, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Abeg someone should help me
    Is it now the trend for make up to be obvious
    Too many times the lashes along with glue, the poorly concealer poorly applied foundation primer mascara lipstick hair extensions with thread or gum showing, wig showing the baldspot and pad jutting out of push up bras and bum all standing out to pose with the ladies??? Isn’t make up meant to gently enhance what’s already there? Am confused o.
    Unto the matter so these lafies put themselves up to scrutiny.
    Tourism?average tourists naija wants are oyibos. Oyibo men have a thing for slim underage looking women.
    They should give it to kogi edo kaduna or ogun to help their ‘tourism’. Inspite of makeup that ages these ladies and filter wey no help the look very very young
    Kai no pageant vixen have been able to beat Nike oshinow Bianca Regina ask agbani…Maybe Anna banner try. Mind you not much make up options or filters back in Nike oshinowos time then o!!!

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Kelechi May 1, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Miss delta we are solidly behind you

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Kelechi May 1, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Delta is the most beautiful hands down, we are here for you

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Kelechi May 1, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    My girl Dr elizabeth is there for miss delta, let’s show her some love and please vote, she’s worth it trust me

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Kelechi May 1, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Miss Delta is a winner

    Love this! 36 Reply
