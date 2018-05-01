From his 2016 Mental Breakdown to why Barack Obama owes him an Apology! WATCH Kanye West’s in-depth interview with Charlamagne the God

In an in-depth interview with iHeartRadio’s Charlamagne tha God, Kanye West opens up about his 8-day hospitalization back in 2016, which he has labeled as a breakdown. In November 2016, Kanye was taken to UCLA Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation following Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery incident.
In the interview which lasts for 105 minutes, Kanye West also talks about identifying with President Donald Trump as a non-conformist, his relationship with JAY-Z and Beyonce, why Barack Obama owes him an apology and more.
Read excerpts below.
On Barack Obama calling him a jackass: You know, he never called me to apologize. The same person that sat down with me and my mom, I think should’ve communicated to me directly and been like, ‘Yo, Ye, you, you know what it is. I’m in the room and it was just a joke.’ I just think that we were in a period where he had so much stuff to deal with, he couldn’t deal with a wildcard like me,” he says. “I think that’s too unpredictable. Someone that wasn’t being controlled by strategy and thoughts, but someone who’s acting on feelings. I’m your favorite artist. You play “Touch the Sky” at your inauguration, and now, all a sudden, Kendrick and JAY and all the people you invite to the White House, like, now these your favorite rappers? I ain’t got no problem with these rappers, but you know I’m your favorite but I’m not safe. But that’s why you love me! So just tell me you love me. And tell the world you love me! Don’t tell the world I’m a jackass. I’m fightin’ hard enough. Something about me going on stage was similar to what you was doing. ’Cause I’m fighting to break the simulation, break the setup. That didn’t make no sense.
On his infamous 2009 Taylor Swift interruption: It’s not that I’m particularly fighting for Beyoncé’s video. It’s every time award show has ever done that. Just f*ckin’ with artists. We are H.S.P., highly sensitive people. Artists! That’s what you love about us. So you gon’ line up a whole bunch of artists and put us in some bum-ass suits and sh*t—idea from, like, 200 years ago. We dressed like we 200 years ago, lined up trying to wait for a gold statue. And you gon’ make us feel like sh*t? There’s five of us, and four of us gotta go to our restaurant with our friends and be like, “Man, we ain’t win nothin’.” F*ck that. Man, f*ck that.
On relating with Donald Trump: I don’t have all the answers that a celebrity’s supposed to have. But I can tell you that, when he was running, it’s like I felt something. The fact that he won, it proves something. It proves that anything is possible in America. Donald Trump can be president of America. I’m not talking about what he’s done since he’s in office. But the fact that he was able to do it – remember when I said I was gonna run for President? I had people that was close to me, friends of mine, makin’ memes, talkin’ shit, now it’s like, oh, that was proven that that could have happened … from what we’ve been doing in fashion to me wearing the pink polos, to me being out-spoken, to me being ostracized because of the Taylor Swift thing, or the George Bush thing, who I’m dating, who I’m marrying, who I’m talking about, all of this is an outsider thing. When I see an outsider infiltrate, I connect with that.
On slavery: When I saw Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, that’s when I wanted to use Bitcoin. It’s like all the slave movies. Why you gotta keep reminding us about slavery? Why don’t you put Michael Jordan on the $20 bill?
On losing his confidence: One of the things that was incredible when I got out of the hospital was, I had lost my confidence. I never had the empathy for people who lacked confidence – I had so much of it, I didn’t know what it was like to be without it. I didn’t have that Black Panther, Superman-level confidence … I wouldn’t speak up … I didn’t have me.
Watch the interview below.
what happened to kanye really…he has major talent …..i feel his mothers sudden death really impacted on him as an only child
Dude is off his psych medications .. very soon he will be hospitalized.
I actually get where he is coming from
I won’t like to throw away the bath water with the baby.
but black people is the wrong audience for this.
They like to follow bandwagon.
They dont think …
only good at copying all the bad stuff from other continents
follow follow race
no wonder they make good slaves both physically and mentally
One of the few times I will agree with you. Kanye is not mental, he’s being unconventional, not politically correct, expressing his raw feelings/emotions and not playing the victim. He’s calling people out as it is . He’s showing he’s human first not celebrity or artist like when he mentioned getting liposuction to make folks happy. Isn’t that how most people feel but pacify their pain, concerns, insecurities fears with different things
His comment of slavery is a choice, not the best delivery but he has a point.
Africans, Blacks enough of crying racism, slavery, white supremacy. Let’s fight back with our mind and brain. Africans sold their brothers and sisters. Okay, even if it was force, unwillingness, did the same African brothers and sisters check on and connect with the pain their own suffered through. No. This is only disrespect to brave Africans/blacks who fought, risked their lives to fight against oppression.
I’m not a fan of Trump, but he’s not any different from the silent racists who are posing to care just to manipulate blacks vulnerability. Kanye might not agree with Trump’s politics but he’s happy to see another unconventional person in the white house different from the pretense.
The only way to deal with issues is to be honest, put all the cards on the table and now can talk .
Lets be honest with ourselves here, you like Kanye or don’t. His points are very valid!!!!
Maybe his manner of approach is all over the place, but you cannot deny the fact that all the points he has made are debatable and something to jog our memory and have a long think about.
The issue here is, black people like to follow the bandwagon. Yes, he said African slave was a choice (which we can all argue is wrong or what not) but when he said why did it take 400 years for them to be free is very much debatable.
They did break free but why did it take them so long? and that is because of fear, mental imprisonment, slim chances, extremely limited options et al
This might not be the best time to say this now because slavery is still very much an issue in this day and age especially in America, but that does not mean he needs to be crucified for voicing an opinion that is debatable.
Please note i am not siding with him, I know how sensitive topics like this are. All I am saying is, instead of crucifying him, hear him out.
Reminds me when some celebrities said all lives matter during the black lives matter hashtag. No, they were not wrong, all life does matter but at that moment the focus was on black lives matters. Them saying that at that point ruffled some POC feathers. In other words, Kanye does have a point but his timing and manner of approach is not right.
I agree with you completely, but i also believe his timing and manner of approach is just right. Enough of the political correctness, let him shake tables. If someone does do it, we’ll still be talking and screaming about the same issues 400yrs from now. Im down for a different approach and if Kanye is bringing one to the table that involves the concept of love, positivity, fearlessness, braveness etc, I’m all for it. This man has said so many things in the past couple of days and when i read the headlines of the media outlets, its always about a statement he made that’ll make him look crazy. I have read and listened to everything he has to say and he is very far from crazy.
Anyone that asks why it took 400 years for freedom exposes him/herself as an ignorant fool. Kanye doesn’t like being reminded about slavery … I would guess he has avoided reading about slavery and the slave experience. It’s very easy for people like him to think that oh the slaves could have just made some noise and abracadabra freedom.
His points are valid??? Him asking why not Michael over Harriet on the $20 is such a stupid, ignorant, insensitive and unintelligent question. Proof enough that Kanye has no respect, gratitude or empathy for the struggle and sacrifice his ancestors had to go through in order for him to become an educated, wealthy black male in America, who rubs shoulders with white people and even married one of their own. The problem is that Kanye is not as woke, intelligent or intellectually sound as he likes to think he is but his equally ignorant fans tell him otherwise, so the cycle continues.
@Tutu
I concur.
He has so much sensible things to say but the headline will take a sentence from a whole book (in this case interview) and make it the headline which send people into frenzy. Lets not also forget the saying ” If you want to hide something from black people, put it inside a book”
Black people are their own worst nightmare most times, they judge, throw stones and crucify based off an headline without digging beyond the surface forgetting the media is out to draw attention and make money from click bait.
i blame our poor educational system for the foolish conclusions some of you are reaching
its just pure ignorance
if you know anything about african history you know for a fact that black people rebelled at every single point.
They rebelled being captured right here in Africa, there are several instances of this, they also rebelled on the ships on their way to the Americas, they rebelled while on the plantations.
To agree with Kanye as a black person is to willfully indulge in the white washing of black pain and resistance.
You’re completely relying on your own insecurities and inadequacies as a black person today to trivialize the efforts of those who suffered before us.
When Bob Marley sang about emancipating ourselves from mental slavery it is you lot he was referring to. If you want to know why it took over 400 years, maybe you should consider that whites far outnumbered blacks in the New World. They also had in their favor access to weapons and military technology that shackled and enslaved people didn’t. Maybe consider the legal, and institutional structures that made it almost impossible to seek justice and the millions of Africans who sold one another to white slavers either out of greed or as a means of survival.
What Kanye has been doing these past few days only seeks to empower right wing extremists who only seek to marginalize and oppress. So before you rush to side with Kanye because of your deep seated disdain for African’s in the diaspora, take a moment to actually LEARN and THINK.
@ Who captured Africans? Was it not fellow greedy Africans..
God bless you Kanye..
I have to agree with Vera here..
How can an African know what is right or wrong for African Americans??..how did you draw your conclusions…
The native indians fought but didn’t do them much good because of the might of Europe they had to face and diseases from Europe.
Know your history…here in Africa we broke the chains of colonialism but the legacy lives on mostly self hate.
There were many a Nat Turner…small pockets..he is very much deluded guess he was expecting an Army..
Not sure people understand what it means to be systematically broken…why is mental illness so prevalent today?
And you wonder why they keep making those slavery films…don’t try revising history..or give it a new spin…Slavery should not be forgotten just like the other major atrocities against humans.
As for Kanye…hyprocrite!! doesn’t most of his work glorify the misogynistic stereotype..women..jewelry..expensive trainers..of course their mind is in bondage to patronise him in the first place…
Anything to sell an album..
Always easy to blame the Victim of hate..crime…rape e.t.c.
Kanye West is a raving lunatic! The scary part is that you have people listening to and agreeing with him. Slavery was a crime against humanity! Chai! What money has caused. Because why else should we have to deal with this buffoonery. Okay, Holocaust was also a choice. Women being raped everyday is a choice (why can’t women put a stop to it because it’s been happening since the beginning of time).
I’m not even surprised that he has followers on here. Hitler had millions of followers. Pastor Jim Jones also had followers. SMDH. Ndi iberibe!
”I had lost my confidence. I never had the empathy for people who lacked confidence – I had so much of it, I didn’t know what it was like to be without it” Summary is that the guy still doesn;t have empathy so he can’t understand.