Reports: Avicii Committed Suicide, cut Himself with Broken Glass

Avicii was found dead in Muscat, Oman on April 20 at the age of 28. While his death was at first thought to be an accidental overdose, a new report from TMZ claims the DJ actually died of a self-inflicted wound.

The performer’s family had earlier shared a statement following his passing, in which they suggested the tragic incident had been a planned suicide.

According to TMZ’s sources, the method of death was suicide with a shard of glass from a bottle Avicci himself broke and used on himself that caused massive bleeding.

A collection of drugs was found at the scene when cops discovered his lifeless body. After his death, various friends touched on Avicii’s depression in their social media tributes, saying that they’d hoped he’d eventually escape his demons.

