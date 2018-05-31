54-year Old Actress Brigitte Nielsen is Pregnant 🤰

Actress Brigitte Nielsen, 54 has announced that she’s expecting her fifth child.

The Red Sonja and Beverly Hills Cop II star made this known in an Instagram post.

In one photo, Nielsen, who got married to Mattia Dessi in 2006 wrote: “Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump.”

She shared another baby bump photo Wednesday night and wrote: “Happy time positive vibes.”

Nielsen has four sons – Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34 – from previous marriages.

