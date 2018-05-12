BBNaija’s BamBam, Ifu-Ennada attended the launch of a New Radio Station in Calabar & they Slayed!

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates BamBam and Ifu-Ennada were at the launch event of Sparking 92.3FM in Calabar today and the two ladies looked absolutely stunning in their Nigerian designed outfits.
For the event, BamBam rocked a chic dress from KY Luxury while Ifu-Ennada rocked a gorgeous dress from Zhena’s Closet.
Check on it!
Bem bem looking good.
Theres too much pressure on Nigerian ladies to dress and look very fly.. im really not against dressing well but in my opinion you dont have to overdress to always create an impression. For me i will still choose simplicity anytime anyday
Omalicha, to each her own, but dressing up makes some people feel good.
They both look beautiful. There’s something about Bambam that I find so graceful and classy. She was my fave in the house and I wish her all the success in the world.
Bambam is one classy fashionable lady that dresses to suit her body and understands that less is more
I just hope them pay una appearance feeeee.