BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#BBNaija’s BamBam, Ifu-Ennada attended the launch of a New Radio Station in Calabar & they Slayed!

12.05.2018 at By 6 Comments

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates BamBam and Ifu-Ennada were at the launch event of Sparking 92.3FM in Calabar today and the two ladies looked absolutely stunning in their Nigerian designed outfits.

For the event, BamBam rocked a chic dress from KY Luxury while Ifu-Ennada rocked a gorgeous dress from Zhena’s Closet.

Check on it!

6 Comments on #BBNaija’s BamBam, Ifu-Ennada attended the launch of a New Radio Station in Calabar & they Slayed!
  • Nkechi May 13, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Bem bem looking good.

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • omalicha May 13, 2018 at 1:57 am

    Theres too much pressure on Nigerian ladies to dress and look very fly.. im really not against dressing well but in my opinion you dont have to overdress to always create an impression. For me i will still choose simplicity anytime anyday

    Love this! 67 Reply
    • 9ja May 13, 2018 at 2:38 am

      Omalicha, to each her own, but dressing up makes some people feel good.

      Love this! 54
  • Sade May 13, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    They both look beautiful. There’s something about Bambam that I find so graceful and classy. She was my fave in the house and I wish her all the success in the world.

    Love this! 74 Reply
  • ceejay May 13, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Bambam is one classy fashionable lady that dresses to suit her body and understands that less is more

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • ty May 14, 2018 at 5:32 am

    I just hope them pay una appearance feeeee.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija