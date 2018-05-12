BBNaija’s BamBam, Ifu-Ennada attended the launch of a New Radio Station in Calabar & they Slayed!

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates BamBam and Ifu-Ennada were at the launch event of Sparking 92.3FM in Calabar today and the two ladies looked absolutely stunning in their Nigerian designed outfits.

For the event, BamBam rocked a chic dress from KY Luxury while Ifu-Ennada rocked a gorgeous dress from Zhena’s Closet.

Check on it!